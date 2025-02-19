Once again, 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem does not have a nice thing to say about her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi. On Sunday 17 February, Deem took to Instagram to share more cryptic posts about her soon-to-be-ex-husband by sharing a video of Johnny Depp discussing why he did not hate anyone. Deem has also claimed that she did not hate Ilesanmi as she claimed that he would not be returning to 90 Day Fiancé, but she still has no respect for him.

In the post, Depp stated in the clip, “Why hate, man? You know. It’s an expensive emotion. Hating requires a f–kload of caring. I’d rather not.” Alongside the video, Deem wrote, “How I respond when people are shocked to discover that I don’t hate my Narcissistic ex.” She also then added an animated photo of a woman laughing until she cried at the bottom of the post.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars' Marriage Has Always Been Turbulent