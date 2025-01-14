90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesnami’s catfight never seems to end, and the freshest tea is that Angela apparently recently took it to social media to throw shade at Michael’s new rumored girlfriend.

While it’s a separate debate whether she should be doing so or not in the first place, according to ScreenRant, Angela recently reposted a video on Instagram — probably on her stories because there is no such recent post on her feed about the same — where a woman was seen taking side chicks to the cleaners. While Angela didn’t directly name Michael, it’s clear that she was talking about her estranged husband’s new rumored girlfriend. In addition to all that the video said and implied, this is what Angela captioned it with:

“It wasn't that you were special, you were just the most easy target with the lowest standard. He didn't have to manipulate you or lie to you.”

While these were apparently Angela’s words, the video itself was brutal and the woman speaking in it gave a clear “message for side chicks.” The woman in the video can be seen and heard calling out all those women who get involved with a married or committed man while thinking that they’re special, without knowing that they’re just getting played. Well, it’s clear that all those cheating scandals of her estranged husband are still messing with Angela’s head and even though it has been a while since the two of them were on the same page, the reality TV star wants to make it clear that since they’re not officially divorced yet, another woman getting involved with Michael is wrong. In a way, it’s her way of giving this new rumored girlfriend a heads-up to watch out for herself.

Michael Ilesnami Cheated on Angela Deem Before They Got Married

Michael allegedly cheated on Angela long before they were married in 2020. He was accused of cheating with a woman in his neighborhood. However, Angela went on to forgive him and the two of them even got married. Unfortunately, that only added to the trust issues between them as Angela ended up becoming more paranoid and controlling.

Fast forward to 2024, their relationship never properly recovered and eventually, even more cheating accusations from Angela’s end came up against Michael. In response to Angela's annulment filing in June 2024, the basis of which was that Michael fraudulently married her to obtain US residency, the latter accused her of "cruel treatment," in return, detailing both physical and mental abuse that occurred privately and publicly, as the reason. Michael continued with a divorce filing in return, denied fraudulent accusations, and even requested spousal support.

On top of it, the same source reveals that the rumored girlfriend is one of the same mistresses that Michael once cheated on Angela with. So to see Angela still sensitive about the cheating makes all the more sense! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 is expected to air sometime in the first half of 2025. 90 Day: The Last Resort is airing these days on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

Your changes have been saved 90 Day: The Last Resort In 90 Day: The Last Resort, five couples from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, teetering on the brink of separation, embark on an intensive retreat to salvage their relationships. Guided by professionals, they confront deep-seated issues such as trust, intimacy, and jealousy through group therapies and unique activities. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 14, 2023 Cast Ed Brown , Angela Deem , Kalani Faagata , Yara Zaya , Liz Woods , Jovi Dufren , Asuelu Pulaa , Michael Ilesanmi , Molly Hopkins , Kelly Brown , Jason Prendergast , Janie Lacy , Kolini Faagata , Petey Silveira , Reba Corrine Thomas , Gwen Eymard Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Network TLC Streaming Service(s) TLC GO Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Expand

Watch on TLC