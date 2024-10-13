The relationship between 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi has taken a dramatic turn as their controversial and intense journey appears to be reaching its breaking point. Once a couple that fans followed with anticipation, the two have now sadly become bitter enemies, and have been engaging in public disputes and legal battles for a while now. The latest development in this saga is Angela Deem's very public declaration that she plans to take Michael down.

Angela Deem recently re-shared a post from the user @shar_shar1965 and its visual hook was: “Never try to destroy someone’s life with a lie.” It basically signaled her intent to take action against Michael. This is nothing new as she has taken to Instagram to share messages clearly directed at her estranged husband before. As per ScreenRant — she further explained that nobody should try to destroy someone’s life with a false statement, especially when their own life can be messed up with a truth instead.

Deem and Ilesanmi’s relationship has been filled with drama and conflict ever since they first met in 2017 through a social media message. Their journey was first featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where fans witnessed frequent arguments and trust issues between them from the get go. In 2020, the couple married in Nigeria. However, their relationship soon deteriorated due to long-distance, infidelity allegations, and Angela’s aggressive behavior. Angela eventually filed for an annulment in 2024, while Michael sought a divorce, leading to ongoing legal battles over their relationship and residency status​.

Angela Claims Michael Used Her To Move to the US

Close

Angela Deem is known for her fiery temperament and she has American citizenship as well. She believes that Michael Ilesanmi used her to gain entry to the U.S. — because they first connected through Facebook and eventually got married. Deem suspects that his decision to leave her after arriving in the U.S. was part of a plan to obtain a green card.

Michael Ilesanmi’s side of the story, on the other hand, centers around his claim that he is a victim of Angela Deem’s abusive behavior. He has stated that Angela frequently mistreated him, both emotionally and verbally, throughout their relationship. Despite allegations from Angela that he used her to gain entry to the U.S., Michael had maintained that he genuinely loved her but could no longer tolerate the constant conflict and accusations. He filed for divorce and has received public support, especially regarding Angela's aggressive actions.

The two of them are going through an extremely tumultuous period, and we have nothing but best wishes for them. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates! 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 airs Sundays at 8 PM EDT on TLC Go. The episodes and the rest of the show is available to watch on Hulu.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on Hulu