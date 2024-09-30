90 Day Fiancé couple Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky have a baby girl on the way! After their initial pregnancy announcement back in July 2024, the reality TV stars have shared this exciting update with their fans. The news comes after Suwan Toborowsky’s long journey with IVF and embryo transfer procedure in June 2024. Toborowsky is already a father to three children from his previous marriage. But Suwan is on her way to becoming a first-time mom.

The official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account shared the news on behalf of Suwan and Toborowsky. The post featured a picture of the couple holding pink balloons with the words: “It’s a girl.” In the caption, the couple expressed gratitude for all the love and support they have received ever since they went public with their fertility journey. “We really experienced taking the impossible to reality,” they added while sharing how happy they were to be having a baby girl.

Suwan and Toborowsky met on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 back in 2017 and got married the same year. The couple have documented the ups and downs of their marriage on several spin-offs of the franchise, including David and Annie: After the 90 Days, which premiered in 2022. The show also gave the fans a look into Suwan’s fertility and pregnancy journey.

Suwan Initially Didn’t Want Children When She Married Toborowsky

While Suwan is ready to embrace motherhood, she didn’t always feel this way. While speaking to US Weekly, the reality star confessed that before she turned 30, her lifestyle involved a lot of drinking and partying. However, when she realized that she was getting older, she didn’t want to delay having kids with her husband any longer.

So, she gave all of it up and began her IVF journey. Toborowsky shared that their fertility journey has been a roller-coaster ride with plenty of hiccups. The couple revealed that Suwan had some fibroids removed and Toborowsky’s sperm had to be surgically extracted because of his vasectomy. Despite all that, the couple expressed that the entire journey felt like a miracle to them. Suwan also revealed that her husband has been a pillar of support through her morning sickness and cravings during the pregnancy.

As far as his children’s reactions go, Toborowsky confessed that there is still a little apprehension on their side. However, he is confident that once the baby comes, everything will be okay. The reality star jokingly claimed: “My son is probably more excited, but the girls have come around, and they’re supportive and saying, 'Look, as long as you don’t forget about us.'" The dad-to-be added that while he understands his children’s concerns, it was important for him and Suwan to pass on their genes as the “topper” on their relationship.

