After Avery Mills, who shared rather a serious and concerning update about her health yesterday, another 90 Day Fiancé star, Annie Suwan, recently took to Instagram to share a video of her checking her blood sugar levels with a glucometer and thankfully, the levels weren’t high at all!

The news comes a couple of months after Suwan got pregnant — she married David Toborowsky in 2017 and the couple recently conceived via IVF treatment back in July 2024. Although things have gone well for the couple so far, Suwan has lately been going through some health issues including hormonal imbalances, heartburn, back pain, and mood swings. They’re living in Thailand as of now and her doctor advised her to keep a strong check on her blood sugar levels as she was concerned that some of the ongoing symptoms might be related to diabetes.

However, her fasting blood sugar reading came out to be 94, which is normal for any healthy person and only 2 numbers up for a pregnant lady, so she’s thankfully doing good there! However, it must be noted that her blood glucose levels are somewhat at a borderline level. The couple relocated from their house in Arizona, United States a while ago now and will be giving birth to their baby daughter in Thailand as well.

The Doctor Has Advised Suwan To Keep a Strong Check on Her Diet

High sugar levels during pregnancy can lead to multiple complications, including high blood pressure and all that combined could even lead to premature delivery if left unchecked. However, we’re thankful that Suwan’s doctor is already on top of it and has instructed her to note down all that she eats during the day and write it down in her diary. When that’s combined with the readings of her blood sugar levels, it will give the doctor a clear outlook of how her food consumption ends up affecting her glucose levels and whether there’s a need for any specific medication to avoid further complications.

The good thing is that the couple looks upbeat — the mother sure does, and she has that pregnancy glow on! So they’re not necessarily worried, going with the flow, and tackling things as they come.

The couple’s show David & Annie: After The 90 Days Season 2 last aired in December 2022 through February 2023 and there has been no update on another season as of yet. Since the two of them are in Thailand as of now, it’s highly unlikely that they’re filming a show at the moment.

