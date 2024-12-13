Avery Mills, known for her journey on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has been a fan favorite since her appearance with Syrian boyfriend-turned-husband Omar Albakour and, despite skepticism about their relationship’s longevity, the 90 Day Fiancé couple has defied all odds! While the couple is going to celebrate their six years of marriage in January 2025, Mills has been diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune condition where the immune system starts attacking its own organs, albeit in flare-ups and remissions.

The diagnosis is extremely important because this particular autoimmune disorder can be very hard to figure out. A 90 Day Fiancé fan page recently went on to share a video that Mills had posted on her Instagram stories. Also, just today, on December 13, 2024, Mills made another post in which she brought her fans up to date on her current situation. In the former video, Mills can be heard saying:

“I can’t believe I’m so excited to be diagnosed with lupus. I didn’t expect this and it randomly came when I am at 25. I’ve been in a lot of pain and now, the treatment is finally going to help me go back to normal.”

The reason she used the word “excited” is because one of the rheumatologists told her there was nothing wrong with her, despite Mills having five different infections and being in pain. However, in the video that’s now posted on her own Instagram, Mills makes it clear that she believes in second opinions; she had to figure out what was happening to her body. For those who do develop such a disease, particularly when there are clear symptoms, it’s a big relief when the exact diagnosis becomes clear.

Avery Mills Can Finally Get Started With Her Treatment

Mills now knows what was bothering her body, and how to proceed with treatment. However, while it might not be too serious and does come in waves, the 90 Day Fiancé star made it clear that lupus is affecting her kidneys. She requested her fans pray for her, since that’s what she’s worried about the most. In response to a fan's skeptical concern about Mills not being sick anymore, she went on to give an update on her current health in the following words:

“So far, my kidneys are doing well and my liver has something going on. But my liver is self-healing and I’m on a diet.”

In a response to a fan's comment who detailed that her mother sadly passed away due to lupus and it being diagnosed too late, Avery Mills went on to share her symptoms too. Her symptoms are hair loss, butterfly rash, random fevers, joint pain, sun sensitivity, and abnormal liver function. Our prayers are with the reality TV star, and we hope that anybody going through a similar situation finds solace and the right treatment.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

Your changes have been saved 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Release Date August 6, 2017 Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on TLC GO