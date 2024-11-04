90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star David Dangerfield has just announced the passing away of his mother. The reality star and his mother shared a close relationship, and he would often share photos with her on social media. Dangerfield broke the news on November 3, 2024, but chose not to disclose the cause of his mother’s death.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the update by posting a black and white photo of his mother with the words: “I love you mother. I will see you in heaven soon.” Since the announcement, many of his 90 Day Fiancé co-stars have shared their condolences with Dangerfield. David Toborowsky, Christian Allgood, Sumit Singh, and Statler Riley are among some castmates who took to the comments section to express their grief over Dangerfield’s loss.

Dangerfield’s Mother-in-Law Passed Away Not Too Long Ago

In early October, Dangerfield shared a post on Instagram to let the fans know that his mother wasn’t doing well. He shared that his mother was in the hospital and asked his fans and friends to pray for her. Sadly, Dangerfield’s mother passed away before his fiancé Sheila Mangubat’s K-1 visa approval, which is currently getting in the way of their wedding. However, Mangubat has not yet publicly reacted to the tragic event.

In July 2023, Dangerfield and Mangubat suffered another heartbreaking loss when Mangubat’s mother passed away after a sudden fall. The incident occurred while the couple was spending the night at Mangubat’s family home while Dangerfield was visiting the Philippines. This was his first time meeting Mangubat’s parents and her son. The family spent some time together before they went to bed, which is when the accident took place. The aftermath of the fall was aired on the show as the family woke up to find their mom having fallen through the stairs.

"It’s My Responsibility To Spend My Time by My Mom’s Casket."

Image via TLC

While Dangerfield wanted to be there for his fianceé, she asked him to return to his hotel since she wanted to be alone. During a confessional, she confessed that she could not give him the love he expected at the time. “It’s my responsibility to spend my time by my mom’s casket,” she added while speaking about her family’s Filipino funeral traditions which required her to stay with her mother’s body for 24 hours.

Dangerfield also admitted that the situation was extremely overwhelming for him, as reported by PEOPLE. He shared that it was a very sad time for his fianceé, and she needed to spend time with her family. So, Dangerfield agreed to let her be. His time in the Philippines was extremely challenging and left him feeling like he was a burden on his fianceé during this difficult time. The couple reunited at the funeral, where Mangubat confessed to feeling completely exhausted.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is currently airing every Sundays on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on TLC