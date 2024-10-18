90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rayne Fernandez is being slammed for her racist rant against her ex-boyfriend Chidi Ikpeamaeze. The news comes right after Ikpeamaeze shared that he and Fernandez had been broken up for three years while filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7. After the truth came out, Fernandez took to Threads, as reported by ShabootyDotCom, to claim that her ex’s “heart end up darker than his skin.”

The reality star continued taking racist jabs at Ikpeamaeze and even referred to him as a “black charcoal mass of negativity.” She added that Ikpeamaeze had no personality and mocked him for calling himself a Christian, saying” “People who follow God are truly happy like me.” As if that wasn’t all, she directly addressed her former boyfriend and told him that nobody could help him.

Fernandez Also Clashed With Ikpeamaeze’s Family

Fernandez also went on to attack Ikpeamaeze’s family and wrote that he needed to stop letting them control his decisions. The reality star also shared that Ikpeamaeze and his family had an issue with her being white and tried to paint them as racists. In the end, she referred to her former partner as a scammer and claimed that he was as evil as it gets. Fernandez’s comments sparked outrage from fans, who are now calling out her inappropriate behavior.

Ahead of the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Episode 7, Rayne shared an Instagram post which has since then been deleted. In the post, the reality star claimed that she and Ikpeamaeze had broken up because of how controlling his family was. According to Fernandez, her ex-boyfriend’s family led her on for 5 years and used her for money, without any intention of ever letting Ikpeamaeze marry her.

The Truth About Fernandez and Ikpeamaeze’s Relationship Timeline

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ikpeamaeze responded to Fernandez’s allegations and confessed that their relationship was far from what it appeared to be on reality TV. A fan shared the screenshots of Ikpeamaeze’s post on Reddit, in which the reality star calls Fernandez out for her constant insults and hate. He also claimed that Fernandez did not respect his decision to remain celibate till marriage and cheated on him with a guy from Nigeria.

Ikpeamaeze also revealed that the two of them started dating in 2018 after connecting over their respective family traumas. However, they called it quits after two years of dating. Around May 2023, Fernandez called him out of the blue to tell him about a TV show that she had applied for. Now, according to Ikpeamaeze, the ex-couple got back together for about four months until filming for the show wrapped in August 2023. However, after exposing their fake romance, Ikpeamaeze deleted all his social media posts against Rayne.

