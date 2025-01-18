Once again, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Loren Allen managed to blow me away with his schemes and I hope Faith Gatoc Tulod will run far away from the American reality star. Every time Loren appeared on-screen, there seemed to be some major reveal that outshined anything I'd seen in the franchise before. First, the 90 Day Fiancé star casually slept with his friends and dismissed Faith reactions. He fessed up, thanks to a case of gonorrhea, but he refused to tell Faith the truth about his desire for an open relationship.

Rightfully so, Faith paused their relationship. However, once she decided she was ready to call Loren her boyfriend again, he wanted to dive headfirst into their relationship. While I understand the desire to move a relationship forward, his actions seemed sneaky and manipulative. Now, Before the 90 Days Tell All revealed his true motives behind flying to the Philippines, and I'm begging Faith to reconsider their relationship.

'Before the 90 Days' Loren's Original Intention Had Nothing to Do With Faith

Image via TLC

The biggest bombshell of the Before the 90 Days Tell All that blew me away was the discovery of Loren's true intentions. At the Tell All, Loren's friend Esther was introduced to the rest of the cast. Collectively, Esther and Loren reveal he was a victim of a pyramid scam. Originally, he met a different woman who claimed to be a "ladyboy." She took all his savings and convinced him to buy a ticket to the Philippines. Only it was all a scam and the woman wasn't even a "ladyboy." Loren didn't want his ticket to go to waste, so he linked up with Faith.

He hoped she would solve his problem, and I've never been more skeeved by a franchise star before. With a cast full of Big Ed Browns and Angela Deems, Loren outdid all the franchise villains. I don't think he ever was truly interested in Faith. I think, as the other stars pointed out, Faith only checked off the boxes of being a “ladyboy” and from the Philippines and Loren ran with it. In their entire segment, I thought something was off, and I thought Loren had ulterior motives. Now, as more truths come to light, my suspicions have been confirmed.

'90 Day Fiancé's Loren Is Manipulative