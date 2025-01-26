90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is coming to an end and while I'm not a fan of this particular couple, I am starting to appreciate their efforts. Joe Coan and Magda Szlachta have been chatting online for about two years. One day, while on a video chat with his other friend, Joe saw Magda in the background and instantly fell in love. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple continued to develop their connection and Season 7 highlighted the couples' first time meeting.

Unfortunately though, the couple had a few issues to overcome. Magda didn't trust Joey, especially since he had recently slept with another woman while they were talking. As a result, she claimed she didn't want to be intimate on that trip. They also had a few other issues, like Joe not being totally upfront. However, despite these issues, there's one quality Joe seems to embrace that could ultimately help their relationship improve for the better.

'Before the 90 Days' Joey Is a Little Selfish