90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is coming to an end and while I'm not a fan of this particular couple, I am starting to appreciate their efforts. Joe Coan and Magda Szlachta have been chatting online for about two years. One day, while on a video chat with his other friend, Joe saw Magda in the background and instantly fell in love. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple continued to develop their connection and Season 7 highlighted the couples' first time meeting.
Unfortunately though, the couple had a few issues to overcome. Magda didn't trust Joey, especially since he had recently slept with another woman while they were talking. As a result, she claimed she didn't want to be intimate on that trip. They also had a few other issues, like Joe not being totally upfront. However, despite these issues, there's one quality Joe seems to embrace that could ultimately help their relationship improve for the better.