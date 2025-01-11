90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is coming to an end, but there's one star who stood out the most and made me start believing in the series’ purpose again. Matilda Nti and Niles Valentine are newcomers who didn't seem to have the best advantage. Niles’ autism made it difficult for him to be truthful and communicate effectively, especially when he thought the information would upset Matilda. The American 90 Day Fiancé star also traveled to Ghana with no support from his family and no job to return to.

Those weren't the only issues, as once they got together, Niles finally had to tell Matilda the truth, which caused several rifts in their relationship. I lost a little bit of faith in this couple a few times throughout the season because I wasn't sure if the couple would be able to communicate in a way that helped them feel calmer. However, despite all their complications throughout the season, the couple decided to get married before Niles returned to America and Matilda has proven to be a great companion.

'Before the 90 Days' Matilda Is Understanding and Compassionate

Image via TLC

One quality that makes Matilda precious and irreplaceable is her understanding and compassionate nature. Since Niles has autism, he struggles to communicate and often “masks” his true thoughts or feelings for the sake of others. Niles' lack of honesty and transparency caused more turmoil as he needed to double back and tell Matilda the truth. Telling the truth also led to a few outbursts from Matilda this season, but what can I expect from a 23-year-old in her first time on television?

The 90 Day Fiancé star is obviously out of her realm, between being on TV and managing her relationship with Niles. Yet, she still found a way to be supportive and understanding. She needed to walk away to recollect herself, but she talked through her issues with Niles when she was calmer. She also wanted to understand how and why he lost his job. Matilda's trying to understand his masking abilities and meet him where he's at. These are certainly not easy tasks, but the young star is going above and beyond in ways I haven't seen often in the franchise.

'90 Day Fiancé's Matilda Is Serious About Her Culture and Religion