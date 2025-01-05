90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days newcomer Matilda Nti didn't give the franchise the best impression, but I think Niles Valentine's family might be hasty to judge the 23-year-old Matilda from Ghana who reached out to Niles through social media. After a few months of talking online, 27-year-old Niles proposed. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise star was taken aback by Matilda's open and loving attitude.

Niles, who has autism, generally struggles to connect with others and gain acceptance from the connections he makes. Yet, Matilda seemed to accept him and all his flaws despite the pair never even meeting. They joined the series to take their relationship to the next level, but Niles’ family wasn't supportive. They're weary of Matilda and her intentions. While I agree Matilda had a few red flags, I think she's being unfairly judged.

'90 Day Fiancé's Niles Lies and Avoids Tough Conversations

Image via TLC

While Niles was pointing fingers at Matilda and claiming she was asking for “too much,” I noticed how he was the star actually abusing the situation. I understand Niles is autistic, which makes connecting and conversing with others difficult. Being autistic also forces Niles to put on masks and go along with plans he normally wouldn't. I completely understand that relationships are different for Niles and extra empathy and understanding is needed in these moments. However, sometimes I feel like Niles uses his autism as an excuse.

Niles knows certain conversations need to be had, like about their wedding or his finances, but he avoids them like many other stars on the series do. In this circumstance, Niles has an excuse, but he's acting similarly to how other men have acted in the franchise. Then, to take this a step further, Niles tried to gaslight Matilda by saying they spoke about him not wanting to get married. Meanwhile, at the beginning of his appearance, he admits to not telling Matilda the whole truth about his desire to postpone the wedding. While Matilda might have some red flags, I think Niles might have even more.

'Before the 90 Days' Matilda Has Shown Growth and Emotional Maturity