90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Niles Valentine has found himself agreeing to get married on his first trip to Ghana, but I think the star needs to reconsider. When the duo first appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Niles only wanted to get engaged and perform the knocking ceremony. In his confessional, the reality TV star shared that the trip would be better used for getting to know Matilda Nti better and ensuring marriage was the right decision, which I think was valid.

He also hinted at wanting to have enough money to finance the wedding, which I also thought was a reasonable concern. However, he's learning that he has to get married and pay a bride price of $400 on that trip. While I understand his desire to make Matilda happy, I think Niles needs to take a step back and reevaluate. Niles is too focused on making Matilda happy, which will likely cost him his own happiness in the long run.

'Before the 90 Days' Niles Valentine Needs to be Honest

One major concern I have is Niles’ lack of honesty towards Matilda. I understand that Niles’ autism makes him mask certain parts of his identity or truths that make him uncomfortable. However, there's a lot of important information he's been withholding from Matilda. He wasn't truthful about losing his job and his financial situation. He wasn't upfront about not wanting to get married on this trip right away. Niles also hasn't been forthcoming about his family's lack of support.

I certainly empathize with Niles, because tough conversations aren't fun to have. However, in order to have a healthy, happy relationship that's built off of authentic connections, then Niles needs to be more open and honest. He keeps waiting until the last minute, which makes Matilda more upset when the situation could've been resolved earlier in their relationship. If this is any indication of how the rest of their relationship will go, I think the duo would benefit from some time apart to reevaluate their decisions.

'90 Day Fiancé's Niles Should Embrace His Original Plan So They Have More Time

Niles’ original plan was to get engaged on this trip and return for the wedding when he was in a better financial position. I thought his reasoning was valid. He wanted to give Matilda the luxurious wedding she desired, but he also wanted more time to make sure he was making the right decision. Unfortunately, after talking to Mr. Arc, their plans changed and Niles learned he needed to get married on this trip. However, considering how quickly the situation had escalated, I think Niles needs to embrace his original plan.

After agreeing to get married, Niles learned he needed to pay a bride price of $400. After withdrawing some money from his account, all he had was about $100. If this isn't a sign from the universe, then I don't know what it is. I think Niles had the right idea all along, especially now that more truths are coming to light. Postponing the wedding would allow Matilda the time she needed to reconsider and her 90 Day Fiance partner the time he wanted to save up. Overall, I think Niles had the right idea, and it would be best for the couple to continue on the path he set forth.

In the end, I'm a firm believer in not making rash decisions, especially if the decision comes from outside pressure. I think Mr. Arc and Matilda have manipulated Niles into getting married on his first trip and he's only giving in to make others happy. I think his original plan was reasonable and on par with the other stars who have appeared in the series previously. While I do think his actions are coming from a good place with wholesome intent, I think he's going to end up causing more issues. Had their initial meetings gone better, I might have been more open to this change of plans. However, based on where the Before the 90 Days couple currently stands, I think they could benefit from some time apart and reevaluate their goals both together and separately.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

