As the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 comes to an end, newcomer Sunny Mahdi dropped a major bombshell, which has exposed the cultural divide in his relationship. Before Sunny and Veah Netherton appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, they talked online for about a year. They got to know each other better, formed a strong bond and ended up falling in love. The pair were so confident in their relationship that Veah flew to South Africa so they could solidify their relationship.

But like many of the other stars, the pair came from distinct cultures and had different beliefs. They also both had a handful of secrets they were keeping from the other. These differences and secrets had caused a few problems within their relationship, especially since Sunny hadn't been entirely honest with Veah. Now the couple is at the next stage of their relationship, but the cultural divide is proving to be a bigger hurdle than they anticipated.

'Before the 90 Days' Sunny Wanted Veah to Convert

Image via TLC

Sunny is originally from Bangladesh but moved to South Africa in his late teens to work with his father. He's also a practicing muslim. Now, throughout their segments, Sunny has been upfront and transparent about his religion and culture. For the year the pair talked virtually, Veah was aware of Sunny's religion, and she thought they had an understanding where they'd be respectful of each other's cultures but not force the other to convert. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case and she was in for a rude awakening.

Right before Sunny proposed, he threw Veah for a loop as he told her about how important it was for her to convert. To make the situation worse, Sunny avoided this conversation at all costs. Even when his father and friends told Veah she would have to convert, he avoided telling her his true thoughts. He claimed that his opinions didn't have to reflect those of his friends and family's, but they in fact did. His actions certainly felt manipulative, as he seemed to wait for emotional moments to break the bad news.

'90 Day Fiancé's Veah Refused to Convert