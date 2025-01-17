90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All Pt 1 revealed a few bombshells, but there's one couple who's trying hard to rectify their storyline. Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah chatted online for a few months before she flew to Jordan to meet and marry the love of her life. When the couple first appeared in the franchise, I was mystified by their storyline. Tigerlily was recently divorced and carried a lot of baggage.

As a result, her most important boundary was to not experience any double standards. However, their time on screen was filled with endless arguments over Adnan's faith and Tigerlily's misunderstandings. Despite these complications and miscommunications, the couple got married right away and tried to get pregnant. Unfortunately, these big changes didn't seem to have helped the couple grow at all. Now the couple are married and recently had their son, but at the Tell All the American started singing a different tune that ruffled the stars and fans.

The 'Before the 90 Days' Relationship Is Filled With Double Standards and Lies

Image via TLC

When Tigerlily first appeared, she was freshly divorced and described her old life as a “golden bird cage.” She had everything she could possibly want, yet still felt trapped and alone. She also experienced inequality and controlling habits in her previous relationships. So finding a healthy relationship where the partners were treated as equals was crucial to her. She thinks she seems to have found what she desires, but from an outside perspective, my view is vastly different. There's clearly double standards between the two. Tigerlily cannot wear certain clothes or have males in her presence, even those she's known her whole life.

Meanwhile, Adnan is free to post shirtless pictures and hang out without whoever he wants. The double standards aren't the only issue, as Adnan had a habit of lying or making big decisions behind Tigerlily's back. For instance, he gave his brother power of attorney, which also meant his brother had access to Tigerlily's money and resources. While I understand it's important to respect each other's cultures, it's also important to have a healthy relationship, and I'm not sure the current dynamic they have is the best way for them to thrive as a unit.

'90 Day Fiancé's Tigerlily Taylor Changed Her Mind