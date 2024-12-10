Rumor mills have been churning with speculation that Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is allegedly pregnant with her and husband Adnan Abdelfattah’s first child. Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah got hitched after just four months of knowing her now-husband Adnan Abdelfattah, who has been quite vocal about the fact that he wants five kids.

According to Screen Rant, Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah reposted a story on her Instagram in December 2024, posing with a vendor for her Neige Concept brand website. A second picture showcased the reality TV star posing with a thick fur coat white being covered from top to toe. After filming for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8, fans have been speculating if Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah is expecting and considering that the picture was strategically cropped, and the reality TV star was holding her coat closely over her stomach — possibly to hide a bump.

The conservative dressing style opted for by Taylor Abdelfattah in the story could also suggest that she may have converted her religion upon insistence from her husband. Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah has limited posting herself on social media. However, a glimpse at the reality TV star in an interview with Acess Hollywood on October 18, 2024, had fans speculating in the comments section that she is most likely pregnant due to the puffiness in her face — which was absent from episodes of the reality TV show.

Adnan Abdelfattah Runs a Tight Ship When It Comes to His Wife

The recent episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 also introduced viewers to a new side of the 22-year-old model Adnan Abdelfattah, who has imposed many restrictions on his wife. Adnan Abdelfattah is now in control of what his wife wears and with whom she can be friends.

According to Screen Rant, Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah answered a question posed by a fan in a Q&A on Instagram on why the reality TV star hadn’t resorted to learning about Islam before tying the knot with Adnan Abdelfattah. Taylor Abdelfattah shared that her husband’s rules vary according to his mood and situations while shedding light on his controlling nature in the following words:

“bc as you can see although there are Islamic rules, there are also Adnan rules.”

Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah initially protested her husband’s out-of-pocket rules about cutting ties with male friends or associating with males in general and getting rid of her wardrobe. However, in the Access Hollywood interview, Taylor Abdelfattah confessed that she had grown used to them after living with him post-nuptials.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 drop every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

