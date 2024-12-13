90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Vanja Grbic found herself connecting with a new man on her trip to Croatia and while her storyline has significantly veered off course, I think the 90 Day Fiancé franchise needs more stars like her. In a franchise full of toxic stars, Vanja's completely flipped the script and decided that a man not giving her the attention she desired wasn't worth her time. She threw out the almost five-year relationship with Bozo Vrdoljak and took her sister's advice about dating other men while she was abroad.

Now her storyline is filled with dates with other Croatian men as she navigates through her love life from a different perspective. Luckily for her, her dating life has taken a drastic turn, and she's making the love connections she lacked with Bozo. While I understand that 90 Day Fiancé isn't a free-for-all dating show, I think Vanja has some amazing qualities the franchise could embrace more often.

'Before the 90 Day's Vanja Is Ambitious and Independent

Image via TLC

One quality I really adore about Vanja is her ambitious and independent attitude. Vanja has a handful of careers that she rotates through on a regular basis. She bakes and makes fancy cakes for clients. The Before the 90 Days star is also a belly dancer, a medical sales rep, and a belly dancer. Vanja does a little of everything and has provided a lifestyle for herself that she really enjoys. I enjoy this part of her because her careers highlights her differences from the rest of the cast.

However, I also like these qualities because Vanja's proved to herself and others that she doesn't need someone else to provide. Any connections she makes in the dating realm are solely because of her interest, not because of ulterior motives. These qualities also made it easier for Vanja to embrace some non-traditional decisions. While other stars would usually try to force their hand and stick to a relationship that doesn't serve them, Vanja was willing to view the situation from a different perspective.

'90 Day Fiancé's Vanja Is Strong-Willed and Makes the Best of a Situation