As 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 nears its end, I'm drawing bets on which couples will reappear next year. The franchise often thrives on returning couples, especially tumultuous ones, and most couples appear at least twice in the series. Season 7 has an entirely new cast, which leaves lots of room for guesses and there are many contenders. For instance, Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi's storyline hasn't been showcased much in the series.

While their relationship might have ended before the couple got to explore their connection, if they're still together by the end of the season, they might reappear in the future. I also think Niles Valentine and Matilda are strong contenders to reappear in future series. However, they too seem to be on the fritz. If the 90 Day Fiancé newcomer can't find a suitable compromise, they might break up too. However, I think Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah will most likely reappear in one of the franchises. As a long-time viewer, I'm familiar with most 90 Day Fiancé storylines, I think this couple has many qualities the franchise will want to exploit.

'Before the 90 Days' Tigerlily and Adnan Are Already Married

Image via TLC

With a brand-new cast, one major difference separates Tigerlily and Adnan from the rest of their cast members: They're already married. While some couples are planning on getting married, like Niles and Matilda, Tigerlily and Adnan got married officially on the first day of their meeting. Then, a few days later, they had a grand wedding with Adnan's family. They'll have to jump through more hoops to separate since they're already married. Tigerlily also didn't have a prenuptial, so their divorce is likely to be messy. Meanwhile, other couples can end their relationships now and go their own separate ways.

This leads me to believe that the franchise will likely want to highlight more of their journey, whether good or bad. The purpose of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? spin-off is to showcase married couples' journeys, so I wouldn't be surprised if they appeared in that series. Tigerlily seems to be growing more annoyed with the double standards and I think she might be regretting her decision to get married. Even if they don't appear in the Happily Ever After? series, they would make an excellent addition to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, as the series could highlight Tigerlily's travels abroad. Either way, though, I think the couple has more than enough to continue sharing with the franchise.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Duo Has A Similar Storyline To Alums

Close

Another quality the couple has that makes me believe they might reappear is their common storyline. Couples like Tigerlily and Adnan have appeared in the franchise before and often receive a lot of air time. While not many couples have gotten married as quickly, stars like Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny, or Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, had interfaith relationships and were ignorant of the culture. Their lack of knowledge often adds to their turmoil and causes more drama between couples as one wants the other to change.

Tigerlily was ignorant of Adnan's culture and didn't “have time” to educate herself, and most of their clashing came from misunderstandings and double standards associated with the culture. While I think these storylines are played out and predictable, the franchise enjoys showcasing tumultuous couples. No matter what direction the couple goes in, the results will be entertaining. I would be astounded if Tigerlily could accommodate Adnan and the couple stayed married. However, if the couple has to get divorced, figuring out her assets and finances is going to be a trainwreck, which I'm sure many fans, myself included, would enjoy watching.

Overall, the couple's story is simply incomplete. While Niles and Matilda would be strong contenders, they're only engaged. The couple could separate at any time, which seems like a strong possibility, since she's upset about Niles postponing the wedding. The rest of the couples, like Brian and Ingrid, or Veah and Sunny, are on rocky ground. They're also on the verge of breaking up, and I don't think they have much of a connection that's keeping them together, anyway. In the end, Tigerlily and Adnan represent a common theme often seen in the franchise and the franchise would likely have a lot of material to work with.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Release Date August 6, 2017 Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on Max