When 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Vanja Grbic's connection with Bozo Vrdoljak didn't pan out, she moved on to another man, but I think their connection might be too good to be true. For the last six years, the 90 Day Fiancé star has been celibate and focusing on her four careers. During this time, she met Bozo, a 38-year-old from Croatia. They talked on the phone for years until Vanja finally took a risk and flew to Croatia.

However, Bozo didn't seem interested in Vanja and kept denying her advances. She tried to be patient, but Bozo wasn't attracted to her. In a fashion I'd never seen on the show before, Vanja ended their relationship. She was ready to fly back to America, but she took her cousin's advice and instead, Vanja went back to the dating apps and stumbled across another Croatian man. All seems to be going well, but I think the couple's storyline might be too perfect.

'90 Day Fiancé's Vanja and Josko's Relationship Happened Quickly

Only a few days after ending her relationship with Bozo, Vanja matched up on the apps with Josko Luketin. They clicked instantly and spent the rest of Vanja's time in Croatia together. They went on dates and went on a hike. They even had a few sleep-overs and Vanja considered breaking her celibacy. Their connection was certainly different from what she experienced with Bozo. Now I'm all for happy endings and I truly want this relationship to work for Vanja, but the whole relationship seems to be moving too quickly.

They spent barely three days together and Vanja was considering sleeping together. At this time, Josko also shared how he adopted a child and could see Vanja as a mother. While this seems like the fairytale ending Vanja craved, there is also a hint of love bombing. I understand long distances can add pressure that traditional relationships wouldn't normally endure, but when I compare a week with Josko to years with Bozo, I grow wary that Vanja's judgment might be clouded.

'Before the 90 Days' Josko Is “Perfect” But the Relationship Already Has Hurdles