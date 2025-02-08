Veah Netherton from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 is supposedly married and fans are dying to learn more about the star's secret husband. Veah appeared alongside Sunny Mahdi, a 26-year-old from Bangladesh who was living in South Africa. Veah was sure that her and 90 Day Fiancé franchise star Sunny were meant to be and were going to get married. Although they were different and came from distinct cultures, they also had a lot in common and formed a bond quickly in their relationship.

However, both of them were keeping major secrets from each other that seemed to aggravate their time together. By the time they ended their segment on screen, they were engaged and ready to file for the K-1 visa. At the Tell All, the couple revealed they parted ways but were happily back together. Unfortunately, though the couple may no longer be together, as Veah has hinted, she's moved on with a different man.

'90 Day Fiancé's Veah Netherton Might Be Married