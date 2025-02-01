90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Veah Netherton argues that exes can be friends, but as I see more of her storyline unfold, I beg to differ. Veah first appeared on the franchise with a major secret: her ex-boyfriend Rory was accompanying her. Her boyfriend, 90 Day Fiancé star Sunny Mahdi, was aware of her friendship with Rory but not that he was going to South Africa too.

Sunny was already extremely jealous over their connection and thought their relationship was inappropriate. Veah claimed all along their relationship is platonic and Rory is only a good friend with her best interests at heart. The three of them are working on finding a middle ground that works for them all, but I'm not convinced by Veah's argument.

'Before the 90 Days' Rory is Overly Defensive and Protective of Veah