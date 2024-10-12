The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Faith Gatoc Tulod is considering giving Loren Allen a second chance after he came clean about his STD, but the reality star might be better off running far away. When Loren first appeared in the series, he was clear about some of his desires, like wanting an open relationship. However, while he was open in his confessional and with TLC viewers, he wasn't honest with his potential partner, Faith. As a result, Loren quickly became a 90 Day Fiancé franchise villain after showcasing a manipulative side by lying and cheating on Faith.

Despite being lied to, she maintained an open mind about their relationship. Unfortunately, though, she needs to make a tough decision again and decide if she wants to stay with Loren. However, given her compassionate nature, staying in the relationship will likely lead to more issues than solutions. Since Loren seeks distinct qualities from their connection, like an open relationship, and often lies to get his way, Faith might find herself feeling taken advantage of in the long run.

'Before the 90 Days' Star Loren Is Manipulative

Image via TLC

The pair have been chatting online for a few months. During this time, Loren was making plans to move to the Philippines permanently and sleeping around with other people. What particularly makes this situation icky is how intentional Loren was with his phrasing in his confessionals. His story in his confessional also changed slightly, depending on what's going on at the moment. Before he even met Faith, he said in his confessional that an open relationship was crucial to him. Living in the Philippines was also important to him, since he couldn't afford to live in America.

However, once the truth was revealed, Loren claimed Faith “misunderstood” his terminology or that the phrasing didn't translate properly when he said he was “sleeping” at other people's houses. In truth, Loren feels calculated. He knew some qualities he was looking for in a relationship might not appeal to Faith. So instead, he developed a connection with Faith, waited for her to develop more emotions, and laid down his expectations in person, so Faith couldn't ghost or avoid him. Overall, Loren avoided these tough conversations and waited until he had no other choice. Meanwhile, Faith seems to have a more empathetic and wholesome personality, which makes the relationship seem one-sided.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Faith Gatoc Tulod Is Loren Allen's Opposite

Close

Loren and Faith are classic tales of “opposites attract.” While Loren was doing Faith dirty, she was open-minded, empathetic, and compassionate. When they had dinner with Mama Ding and Loren revealed the truth about his finances, Faith's disappointment and disrespect were evident. Once again, she “misunderstood” Loren's finances and thought he was trying to save money, not that he couldn't afford life in America at all. Although he lied, she was still willing to continue the relationship and be open-minded about staying in the Philippines.

Even now that she found out Loren cheated on her, she spent the majority of Episode 6 connecting with friends, trying to decide the best option for her. Faith seems to be a kind, sweet-hearted person. The Before the 90 Day Season 7 star also seems to have some people-pleasing qualities, which might be why she struggles with making these decisions. Compromises are a crucial part of relationships. However, the duo is barely a year into their relationship, and it seems like Faith is compromising most, while Loren finds more ways to manipulate the relationship to meet his desires.

In the end, Faith seems to have a genuine and wholesome personality that should be protected at all costs. It's easy for people like Loren, who are mostly after their own selfish needs, to take advantage of compassionate people like Faith. Since Faith is a “ladyboy,” she often feels judged and unsupported. As a result, it's reasonable to assume that she might go above and beyond to make Loren happy and keep the relationship afloat. However, if the cost of this relationship is losing some of the compassionate qualities that make Faith the genuine person she is, then this relationship might not be worth it for the newcomer. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

