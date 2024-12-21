As 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is nearing its end, I'm happy that one couple in particular is over. Ingrid Rezende is a 32-year-old woman from Gurupi, Brazil and Brian Muniz is a 51 year-old quadruplegic. The newcomers have been talking online for two years, and were finally ready to take their relationship to the next step. Luckily for Brian, Brazil was like a second home, and he was more than excited to spend time in his favorite place with his favorite woman.

Unfortunately, their time on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise hasn't gone as planned. Throughout this season, I've watched the couple go through several hurdles, each one seemingly worse than the other. From being caught in lies to manipulative outbursts, this new couple has showcased quite a few red flags. Now it’s just about time for Brian to return home, but it looks like they’re going to be splitting ways for good. While I'm sure the duo is hurt by the situation, I'm glad Ingrid will be avoiding some major red flags in the future.

I think 'The Last Resort's Brian Was Manipulative

Throughout their entire segment, I noticed a hot and cold pattern with Brian. He'd often be really excited to see Ingrid, maybe even have gifts read for her and her son. However, if the situation didn't go as planned or if Brian felt rejected, the situation would escalate quickly. If Brian felt judged, he would also act out. It seemed almost as if every putting the pair had together, It ended in a heated argument. Ingrid wasn't ready for oral sex. Brian stormed out and they argued the next day. Ingrid was shocked by how many marriages Brian had and felt lied to. Brian blew up and felt insulted by her reactions.

To take this a step further, when he calmed down, in his confessional he would admit every time that the way they “left things” didn't “sit well” with him. Then he would launch into an apology, maybe give a gift or plan a nice outing. There was an obvious pattern here and, to me, it was beginning to feel manipulative. The Before the 90 Days' star wanted Ingrid to feel poorly about him and his situation, thus often making himself the victim. Then, when he blew up, he tried to smooth things over with some sweet nothing's and surprises. The behavior felt a little gross to me and I didn't think Ingrid was deserving of most of his outbursts.

I think '90 Day Fiancé' Franchise Star Brian Is Insecure and Lacks Accountability

Not only do I think Brian has manipulative tendencies, but I also think he's insecure. Being a wheelchair user certainly can't be easy for him, and it probably makes forming healthy connections difficult. The backstory behind his injuries isn't pretty either, and I can understand his hesitancy in general. I can also understand how some of Ingrid’s reactions may have hurt his feelings. However, I think he's letting his own insecurities get in the way of something that could've been wonderful for him.

Ingrid's issues came much more from feeling like Brian was lying or hiding his past. Brian never clearly specified how many times he had been married and in the two years they talked, he never told her the truth behind his injuries. I think, in part, he did this so he wouldn't be judged, but in turn, he judged her by never giving her a fair chance. I also think Brian should've been more accountable in those scenes and recognized that while Ingrid’s reactions were hurtful, he was in the wrong. Overall, while I'm sure Ingrid cared and would've been willing to show Brian patience, it's not right for him to project his issues onto Ingrid.

Overall, I think Brian unnecessarily put Ingrid and her family through the ringer. I understand his insecurities and I even think he had genuine intentions. I don't think he would get married four times or still be searching for "the one" if he didn't believe in love. However, his execution, on the other hand, was poor and baffling. From an outside perspective, I felt like I was being whipped back and forth watching his antics, so I can't even imagine how Ingrid felt in those moments. I also think hinting that she was a prostitute and after a green card was an inappropriate and unnecessary accusation. If I had to guess, their relationship would've only gone downhill and Ingrid is much better off on her own.

