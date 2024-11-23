90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 has been full of many over-the-top storylines. I thought Tigerlily Taylor getting married to Adnan Abdelfattah on their first day meeting was pretty wild. It has only been a few months in their relationship, and Tigerlily is realizing just how much she doesn't know about her partner. Yet, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Loren Allen and Faith Gatoc Tulod managed to top their outrageous storyline when Loren contracted an STD while cheating on Faith. Of course, Loren tried to play it off as if Faith knew the whole time, but he sang a different tune in his confessional.

Now, the plots have just thickened. Newcomers Magda Szlachta and Joe Coan seem to have just as many red flags as the rest of the couples, and their segment has just begun. To make the situation worse, Joe's family is consciously aware of the red flags. From an outside perspective, I just don't understand how some of these couples can make life-changing decisions without considering all angles.

The 'Before the 90 Days' Couple Has Trust Issues

Image via TLC

Truthfully, Joe and Magda have many red flags, but one of the biggest is their trust issues. The couple has only been together for five months, and Magda is already making wild demands, one being that Joe must share his location with her. I understand Magda's concerns, especially since she found out Joe was sleeping with other people, but most couples in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise don't work out if there are extreme jealousy issues. I think Joe sleeping with another woman, combined with his “playboy” history, will only make Magda more jealous and insecure.

To make matters worse, as Magda's insecurities make her grip on Joe tighter, he'll likely want to escape even more. I also can't help but notice the parallels in their story to other past franchise stars, like Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, whose storyline started similarly. Jasmine also demanded that Gino be on the phone and video chatting while he was around other women, so that she could keep tabs on him. While Magda certainly has more basis for her insecurities, I'm placing bets on this couple following a similar path to the infamous 90 Day Fiancé duo.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Star Has Rules Regarding Intimacy

Another major concern I have is Magda's boundaries concerning intimacy. Now, I agree with Joe, and it's not appropriate to pressure his partner if she's not ready, especially considering their history. However, my concern lies in what seems like an ultimatum: She refuses to be intimate until she's already in America and ready to have babies. Having been a long-time viewer, I'm well aware that the K-1 visa process can take months, and sometimes even years. This makes me wonder if the Before the 90 Days star will refrain from intimacy the entire time. If so, her actions seem very manipulative. If she was part of a culture, like the Muslim religion, and she practiced abstinence, her logic would be much more understandable. However, her ultimatum currently seems more like a ploy to get Joe to give her what she wants, not because she wants to respect her body or culture.

In the end, all couples are different, and everyone should have boundaries in place for protection and comfort. However, I'm not really sure if Magda is truly into Joe. If she knew from the beginning that his playboy past would be an issue, then I don't know why she stays in a relationship with him. However, I understand Magda wanting to take the relationship slow to see if they're compatible. Unfortunately, though, her words seem contradicting. By saying she'll only be intimate in America, from my understanding, it doesn't seem like the Before the 90 Days' star is waiting to see if they're compatible. Instead, it seems like she cares more about the status Joe could offer her. Overall, though, it's still very much the beginning of their segment. It's possible that Magda changes her mind and the couple turns out better than I anticipated.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

