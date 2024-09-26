The more the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Loren Allen and Faith Gatoc Tulod share their story on screen, the more I lose faith in their relationship. Despite never meeting, Loren felt such an intense connection that it made him want to spend his last dollars on a flight to meet Faith. The new season is only a few episodes in and, like many other 90 Day Fiancé couples, Loren and Faith have red flags.

On the one hand, Faith seems like an utter sweetheart. This is her first official relationship, but I couldn't tell based on her kind, caring, and open-minded attitude. However, I think Loren will become a franchise villain and be detested by the end of the season. Red flags are normal and to be expected, especially on a tumultuous franchise like 90 Day Fiancé, but the way he carries himself and how he interacts with Faith is becoming a major turnoff.

Loren Allen Lies and Contracted an STD

One of the biggest issues I've seen in the franchise is lying, and Loren's lying habits might be just as bad as Gino Palazzolo's. Loren has been lying to Faith from the moment they connected online. The first lie (of omission) was about how hard it was for Loren to support himself in America. Loren told Faith it was expensive to rent alone. However, he never clearly specified that he was actually homeless. The next lie was about his desire for a nonmonogamous relationship. While in America, he lived out his wildest fantasies and simply told Faith he was “sleeping over” at friends' houses. This has also led to another issue. As if being unfaithful wasn't enough, I think Loren now has an even bigger issue he needs to address.

Days before leaving for the Philippines, Loren stayed at a “friend's” house as usual, who woke him in the middle of the night for a booty call. The Before the 90 Days star gave in and all was well until he learned that his friend had “gonorrhea of the throat” which meant he had “gonorrhea of the penis.” His privates were “upset” and he was leaking discharge. To make matters worse, this news came after he had dinner with Mama Ding and finally revealed the truth about his finances. Unfortunately, the lies just keep appearing, and Loren finds himself in awkward situations. I'm sure once Faith learns the truth, she'll end the relationship.

The 'Before the 90 Days' Is Very Impulsive

Overall, perhaps the biggest red flag I think suggests Loren's becoming a franchise villain is his impulsive attitude. He spent his savings on the plane ticket and had $46 left in his pocket, which he spent "like crazy at the market." As much as Faith enjoyed and appreciated the day out, she was also turned off by his impulsive attitude, which I can understand. Additionally, the American Before the 90 Days star believed he could work at a “computer job” with an American wage and live in the Philippines. Not only is his skill set limited to “IT training” and the ability to “answer phones,” Loren spent his whole life finding a career he loved. In my opinion, while he might take on a computer job, it's more likely that he'll hate the career and build resentment towards Faith.

Also, if getting a "$15-17 an hour computer job" was easy, then why wasn't that a plan he put into action before coming to the Philippines? This, of course, is mixed in with his unconventional living habits that led to an STD. In the end, I can't help but notice how quickly these red flags are piling up. These concerns are overwhelming for viewers and I can only imagine how Faith feels in the situation. Being unfaithful and lying to a partner has risks, and Loren is starting to reap the repercussions of his actions. Considering how flexible and welcoming Faith had been, Loren was right: this major news could potentially ruin their relationship.

Overall, I think Faith and Loren are simply incompatible, and I think they made it this far solely because Loren was sneaky and manipulative. If he had been honest about wanting a nonmonogamous relationship or his financial situation, I doubt Faith would've been as interested. I could be wrong because she has been supportive, thus far. However, a 90 Day Fiancé star can only take so much abuse and when stars like Big Ed Brown were manipulative and acted narcissistically toward their partners, they became franchise villains almost instantly. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

