90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Niles Valentine is only a few days into his relationship with Matilda Nti and I already think he's making a grave mistake. Finding love hasn't been easy for 90 Day Fiancé franchise star Niles, especially since being an autistic person, makes it harder for him to pick on social cues and develop authentic connections. However, he was so sure he had found what he was looking for in Season 7 star Matilda that he had proposed over the phone.

At first, I was suspicious of their relationship, but after seeing them together, I think they might have the best odds out of most of the newcomers so far. Niles was head over heels in love and claimed Matilda was “everything” he thought she would be, “and more.” Unfortunately, though, Niles has exhibited a major quality that I think might hinder their relationship. While I do think his heart is in the right place, I think he might be setting Matilda's expectations a little higher than he should.

'Before the 90 Days' Couple Niles and Matilda Seem Compatible

When Niles and Matilda's storyline first appeared in the series, I worried about both of them. Niles had only had one relationship before Matilda and he later revealed the relationship was built mainly on sex. In his confessional, he also admitted that he has a hard time connecting and understanding others since he's an autistic person. The way they met was a little suspicious, too. According to Niles, Matilda just slid into his DMs out of nowhere.

However, after seeing them together, my concerns have dwindled. Matilda seems equally into Niles and shows him endless affection. She respected his boundaries when he spoke up, and she seemed genuinely excited about their wedding. The Before the 90 Days Season 7 star was equally ecstatic too, as he claimed Matilda was everything he thought she would be. Overall, while Matilda might be a strong woman, I think they're one of the more compatible couples of the season.

90 Day Fiancé Star Niles Is Not Being Authentically Himself

Despite all things going well in their relationship, there's one quality I see Niles embracing often that I think is going to hinder his relationship: people-pleasing. Niles didn't want to get married right away. He wanted to get to know Matilda a little more and save enough money to give her a glorious wedding and pay the bride price. Niles also struggled with going out to crowded places and often found himself overstimulated. Overall, I do think Niles has good intentions.

In his confessional, he revealed he thought it was important that people get out of their comfort zone to make their partners happy, and I do think that's what he's aiming for. However, if the Before the 90 Days star continues engaging in activities outside his norm, without fully explaining himself to Matilda, he might find himself setting expectations for both of them that might be too high to achieve consistently. While I understand Niles's hesitancy, I think he might accidentally cause more damage in the long run.

Overall, I think Matilda and Niles have genuine intentions. After seeing the two interact in person, I'm more open-minded about their relationship. I was most worried that Matilda might pressure Niles right away or that she might be using him. While I still think her rushing the wedding is a little suspicious, I also think most pressure comes from excitement. The 90 Day Fiancé star probably had the same thoughts, which likely added to his avoidance. However, relationships are a two-way street and are built on communication. Niles's heart might be in the right place, but he needs to start speaking up sooner rather than later if he really wants this relationship to last.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

