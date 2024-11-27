After watching the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, I'm blown away by Loren Allen's actions and comments. When newcomer Loren first appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé series he almost instantly became a franchise villain by cheating on Faith Gatoc Tulod. He contracted an STD, which made Faith take a step back in the relationship. The dup went to meet her parents and hometown while they rebuilt their connection.

The trip led to a heartfelt conversation with Faith's transgender sister, who claimed that their relationship had more positives than negatives and that Faith should reconsider her relationship. However, just as she was gaining some faith in their relationship, Loren jumped the gun and gave me the ick. In the end, I think Faith needs to follow her gut, as it doesn't seem like Loren is truly interested in Faith for what she can offer.

'90 Day Fiancé's Loren's Plans Were Outrageous

Image via TLC

Faith had it right when she said Loren's plans were outrageous and "out of this world" in her confessional. While I understand the 90 Day Fiancé star's desire to look for loopholes, especially since same-sex marriages aren't legal in the Philippines, his plans just seemed far-fetched and over the top for anything I've seen on the franchise before. His first plan was to marry in Thailand since same-sex marriages are legal there. While that's not an entirely bad plan if it could work out, he then suggested that maybe he could marry Faith's mom.

He argued that Faith's mom was single, and he'd still be in the family and able to provide. The moment that statement left his mouth, I cringed so hard. I'm not really sure any 90 Day Fiancé member would be happy with their partner marrying a family member. Loren might be genuine and have pure intentions, but I was rubbed the wrong way, too. The more and more I see this couple on screen, the more I want to shout at Faith to run as fast as she can.

'Before the 90 Days' Loren Came on Too Fast and Too Strong

The other issue was how quickly and thoroughly all these plans were, which was alarming and raised several red flags. The moment Faith agreed to be in a relationship with him again, Loren was already talking about marriage. To take this a step further, all of his plans seemed well-thought-out, and he spat them out like rapid-fire. Obviously, Loren had been thinking about these plans for some time and everything about the situation was ringing my alarm bells. I don't understand Loren's rush, aside from his financial situation.

This was their first official meeting and the engagement wasn't spoken about before this situation. I also think he's selfish and struggles to respect Faith and her desires. She clearly stated she didn't need more information and was visibly upset by his thoughts. However, Loren has a strong personality and seems to care more about what he wants than finding a healthy middle ground. Overall, I'm really struggling to determine if Loren is genuinely interested in Faith or if he's just after a different quality of life.

In the end, I had many suspicions about the Before the 90 Days' star. I'm also struggling to understand why Loren has a sudden interest in changing his relationship preference. When the season began, Loren was adamant about having an open relationship, which is why he was "cheating." He said this would be something he still wanted, even in a relationship with Faith. However, after telling her the truth about his STD, his story changed to him cheating and being willing to be monogamous for Faith. Overall, there are far too many loose ends and half stories. If I, a viewer, struggled to read Loren, then I can only imagine how newcomer Faith feels. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.