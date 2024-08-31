90 Day Fiancé is TLC's hit guilty pleasure that has captivated fans since 2014. The series documents couples with K-1 visas that allow foreign fiancés of US citizens to enter the United States with the requirement to marry within a 90-day window. With 10 series of the flagship program, the series has spun off multiple series, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The latter is about to return to screens. Back for Season 7, the series will showcase new couples hoping to say, "I Do."

The hit spin-off, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returns to TLC as eight new couples are about to find out if love is real when they meet for the first time. In the brand-new season, eight lovestruck Americans travel to Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia to meet their online partner for the very first time. Will they make it to the altar?

What is '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 7?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days depicts the stories of eight love-struck Americans who travel across the world to meet their partners, who've been dating exclusively online for the very first time. While overseas, the couples will determine if their online relationships translate in-person. While overseas, the couples will attempt to navigate the cultural and personality differences they inevitably face as they take their relationship to the next level.

When Does '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 Premiere?

The brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, September 1 at 8:00pm ET on TLC and Max. However, there will be a special "First Look episode airing on Saturday, September 31 at 8:00pm on TLC.

Is '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 Premiering on TV?

Yes! The series will premiere exclusively on TLC on Sunday, September 1 at 8:00pm. TLC is available with most cable subscriptions.

Is '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 Streaming Online?

Yes! As long as you have a Max account. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days streams concurrently when the series airs on TLC. There are multiple options available to become a Max subscriber. First, you can subscribe to Max a la carte with ads for $9.99 a month, Ad-Free for $16.00 a month, or Ultimate Ad-Free for $20.99. Additionally, Max is now available as a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. For the bundle with ads, the bundle is $16.99. For the ad-free version, the bundle is $29.99.

What's the '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 Episode Schedule?

The brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, September 1 at 8:00pm ET/PT on TLC and Max. However, there will be a special First Look episode airing on Saturday, September 31 at 8:00pm. New episodes will air weekly following the premiere on TLC.

Is There a Trailer for '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days'?

Yes! In the teaser trailer for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers get a sneak peek into the couples meeting each other for the first time. From first impressions to shocking questions, the trailer shares heartfelt welcoming and plans to be wed by the end of the day. One man is broke and homeless. Another is celibate. One woman brought her ex-boyfriend. This is going to be an explosive season!

This is the show that kicked off the phenomenon! 90 Day Fiancé follows the ups and downs of prospective spouses as they embark on a 90 day journey to discover if they will end up saying "I Do." If the couple does not marry within the 90 days of entering the United States, the foreign fiancé is forced to leave the country immediately. Between challenges ranging from language barriers, culture shock, and push back from their loved ones, 90 Day Fiancé is like no other franchise on television.

'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is one of the flaghip's spin-offs that follows various couples from the original program, documenting their lives post-marriage. The series has allowed viewers to watch some of their favorite couples battle the highs and lows of married life. With triumphs and challenges after the "I Dos," 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After showcases what it's like for the couples to embark on new experiences and new cultures. The series currently has eight series under its belt.

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

Another hit spin-off of the original series, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way takes the original format, but spins it around. The script is flipped! This time, it's the American fiance who travels across the globe to meet their partner in their home country. Same concept, different locations! Like the original series, if the couples can't make it to the alter in 90 days, the American gets a one-way ticket back to the States. The series currently has six seasons for viewers to watch.

