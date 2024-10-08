90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 the Days star Rayne is rapidly becoming a franchise villain, but I think she's just misunderstood. The single mom hasn't had what she'd considered a “real” relationship her entire dating life. She was sure that'd all change once she found Chidi Ikpeamaeze. Connecting with Chidi was an adventure she had never experienced before. Even though they were only chatting online and she didn't get to meet him in person for over five years, Rayne knew Chidi was unlike any other man in her life.

Like many other 90 Day Fiancé stars, she has her fair share of red flags, though, which contribute to her villainous status. The season is only a few episodes in, but Rayne has showcased how reactionary and abrasive she can be, especially if she feels wronged. However, despite her occasional tumultuous behavior, I think she's simply struggling with a “healthy” relationship. With a few mindful and healthy habits to replace the old ones, she and Chidi might just be an unstoppable power couple.

'Before the 90 Days' Rayne's Past Relationships Were Toxic

In Rayne's confessionals, she's been open and honest about her past relationships, especially with the fathers of her children. The Before the 90 Days Season 7 star described them as “toxic” and claimed to “never experience romance at all.” She's a 38-year-old single mom of two who's never experienced true love and her experiences lead me to believe she's misunderstood. As someone who has been involved in toxic relationships and also witnessed them from an outside view, I know those relationships breed unhealthy behaviors.

I also know learning healthy habits and rewiring the old ones can take years. As the old saying goes, “hurt people, hurt people,” and while I don't think her behavior is always appropriate, I think she could benefit from some compassion and empathy. Luckily, Chidi seems like a patient and understanding man, which might be exactly what Rayne needs. While changing Rayne isn't Chidi’s job, if the two really love each other, I think Chidi might need to make more space for Rayne’s shortcomings, just as he would like her to do for him.

'90 Day Fiancé's Rayne Acts Out When She Feels Wronged

Close

Some stars, like Angela Deem, are known for making a mountain out of a molehill. It seems like no matter what their partners do, something is always wrong. While I think Rayne might be a little overly reactionary, I don't think she's quite as bad as Angela. In fact, her more aggressive side was highlighted when she felt disrespected or her boundaries were crossed. The major instances she got upset about had to do with chickens, which everyone knows are crucial members of her family, and when Chidi finally told the truth about not wanting to have premarital sex.

The duo was together for five years and Chidi waited for her to be in Nigeria before telling the truth, so I think her dismay is understandable. I do think she could've explained her feelings about chickens better to his family, though. However, I know I would probably be just as upset to see a slaughterhouse filled with my favorite animals. Sometimes, in the moment, people get caught up in their emotions, which was the case for Rayne. But upon reflection, she backtracked and apologized, which is more than stars like Angela or Jasmine Pineda have offered.

In the end, I know Rayne came across as tough and abrasive. I also know she had some beliefs others would consider wild, like aliens and cannibals. But I think she's being harshly and unfairly judged, especially since she's not the first star to believe in aliens. Michael Younquist from 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 also believed in aliens and hoped his Christian wife, Natalie Mordovtseva, would understand his point of view. Overall, though, I think some fans were quick to judge, and the franchise villain title may not be appropriate in this case. While she could definitely benefit from improving her communication style and being less reactionary, I think she has genuine intentions. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

