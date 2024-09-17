90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days released its newest season, and it is full of jaw-dropping, shocking moments. Two episodes in and it's clear that Before the 90 Days Season 7 is nothing like fans have seen before. Over the years, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has promoted toxic and over-the-top stars. Cast members like Jasmine Pineda and Angela Deem became the face of the series, thanks to their bold and excessive antics. 90 Day Fiancé is also known for showcasing stars with tons of red flags that suggest they might be a scammer looking for an easy way into America. For example, Michael Ilesanmi, Mohamed Abdelhamed, and Mohamed Jbali are all stars who turned out to not have the purest intentions.

However, instead of casting stars known for their tumultuous behavior and exploring the same storylines from previous seasons, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 has made many drastic changes. With a brand-new cast and new countries to learn about, the series is off to a wild start. As the stars introduce themselves, their connections and plots seem wilder than the next. From aliens and the Illuminati to getting married sight unseen, this season appears to include it all — suggesting the franchise might be prioritizing shock-value and cringe-worthy moments this season.

'Before the 90 Days' Season 7 Spotlights Two People with Disabilities

Image via TLC

In the past, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has welcomed persons with disabilities. In Before the 90 Days Season 5, Alina Kozhevnikova joined the series. Alina had diastrophic dysplasia, which was a form of dwarfism. The segment shared her struggles with Caleb Greenwood as they traveled to Turkey, and he learned what dating a person with disabilities entailed. This time around, Season 7 includes two new persons with disabilities. First is Chidi, who became blind after sustaining two injuries to his eyes at a young age. Interestingly enough, Chidi's blindness doesn't seem to be an issue for his love interest Rayne. In fact, Chidi being blind is a huge “turn-on” for her, since she struggles with her self-esteem. To make their storyline even more interesting, Chidi became Christian by faith after sustaining the injuries. Rayne, however, believes she's “woke” as she believes in the Illuminati and aliens.

Rayne's overall goal is to convert Chidi and help him become as “woke” as her. Additionally, there's Brian, who's a quadriplegic. He's a wheelchair user flying to Brazil to meet Ingrid. A carjacking in his early twenties would leave him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Although he's got a routine and is self-sufficient for the most part, he still has concerns like the potential for seizures when being intimate with a lover. Each of these stars brings a stimulating and refreshing dynamic to the series. After choosing to promote stars who are riotous and disruptive, these stars add a new element to the franchise. Plus, the drama has already surpassed the previous series, despite there being only a few episodes. With the challenges presented combined with the eclectic and bizarre personalities, viewers are sure to be in for a whirlwind of surprises.

Season 7 Introduces a 'Ladyboy' Lover

The next star and storyline to bring this 90 Day Fiancé season to new levels is Loren Allen. Loren is a 33-year-old from Las Vegas who has three jobs. Despite having three jobs, he's broke and couch-surfs at friends' houses to save money. While being homeless is a unique element on its own, there's more to Loren than meets the eye. Loren has a particular type. Loren is gynosexual, a term meant for people who find femininity and feminine qualities attractive. Therefore, Loren is generally attracted to drag queens or transgenders who haven't transitioned completely. This led him to download a Filipino dating app, since he could connect with “ladyboys,” which is how he met Faith. In truth, there's nothing wrong with having a type. Plus, the franchise doesn't shy away from the LGBTQ+ community and Faith isn't the only transgender to appear on the series.

If anything, Loren knowing his preferences and refusing to change his ways to appease others and Faith being true to her own desires are great attributes to embrace. However, the way the 90 Day Fiancé star describes his situation, his job as a drag queen assistant, and his relationship with Faith is outrageous and off-putting. From an outside view, it's difficult not to think that Loren's fetishizing Faith and her life. The couple hasn't even met yet, and the situation seems beyond messy. This was essentially Faith's first relationship, but she had no idea that Loren was actually cheating on her back in the States and wanted to maintain an open relationship. Or that he wanted to move to the Philippines since he couldn't afford to live in America. Overall, this couple alone has probably more hurdles to overcome than the entire cast and whether they succeed or fall apart, viewers are here for it all.

Two 'Before the 90 Days' Stars Are Taking Big Risks

Close

Another interesting element in Season 5 is the two storylines involving Muslim stars. Now, Muslim stars are not uncommon in the franchise. Many Muslim stars have appeared in the franchise over the years. For instance, Mahmoud El Sherbiny, Mohammed Abdelhamed, and Mohamed Jbali are all popular alums of the Muslim faith. Having so many Muslim stars has helped fans learn and understand more about their culture, which is drastically different from American culture. However, it seems like some of the new stars either haven't watched the show or aren't entirely familiar with the Muslim faith as they dive headfirst into a murky situation. First, there's Tigerlily Taylor, who met the love of her life Adnan Abdelfattah on social media. Tigerlily is fresh out of divorce and a ten-year controlling marriage.

They've only been chatting for four months, but she's prepared to marry Adnan the first day she lands in Jordan. It's rare for 90 Day Fiancé viewers to watch a wedding so early in a relationship. As a result, watching their storyline play out leaves lots of open-ended routes for the couple to take. Additionally, there's Veah and Sunny. Sunny is from South Africa and the couple are anticipating getting engaged on this trip. However, the two struggle with trust issues, especially since Veah is still close friends with her ex. The same ex she plans to bring to South Africa when she finally meets her boyfriend for the first time. This is guaranteed to present its own set of unique challenges and prompt more drama, as it's frowned upon to have male friends in the Muslim culture, especially an ex.

In the end, these are some of the wildest storylines of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. In the past, the storyline more revolved around tumultuous couples with a lot of pent-up emotions. However, while some newcomers have some bizarre qualities, their plots go further than what's been aired on the series before. Instead of focusing on explosive couples like Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, the series focuses on shock value and cringe-worthy moments. Each couple has a unique plot with never-ending curveballs and viewers are ready to soak up each bit of the new drama that's guaranteed to unfold. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

