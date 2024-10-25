The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Sunny Mahdi is ready to end his relationship with Veah Netherton, and I think he should. Veah and Sunny finally met one another for the first time, but she started the relationship on a major lie. Knowing Sunny wouldn't be supportive, Veah took her ex-boyfriend, Rory, to Africa and then had him hide from Sunny in the airport. Before the 90 Day Fiancé franchise star could tell Sunny the truth, he discovered a picture on her phone and realized Veah’s ex was in Africa with her.

Sunny got upset, stormed off, and was ready to end the relationship. While I understand her desire to have support traveling internationally, I think this situation could've been handled differently. In the end, I think Veah played with fire, and based on her response to Sunny's emotions, I don't think she's regretful. If she continues to make wayward decisions with no remorse for how she makes her partner feel, I don't think the couple will make it far in their relationship.

'90 Day Fiancé's Veah Disrespected Sunny and His Boundaries

Image via TLC

Relationships are built on mutual respect, which is a quality I think Veah is missing. When Sunny was first introduced to the series, he admitted he had a jealous personality and didn't like the relationship Veah had with her ex. Sunny was vocal and communicative about his feelings. In fact, the couple bonded even more because Veah admitted she had insecurities of her own. Yet, I think she was dismissive and only cared about her own needs when she made her decisions. To make the situation worse, when confronted, she didn't genuinely apologize or own up for her wrongdoing.

To me, Veah's apology seemed like she cared more about defending herself and defusing the situation instead of genuinely taking in her partner's emotions. I think Veah bringing her ex and trying to hide him from Sunny while they were in Africa was the ultimate act of disrespect. If Veah wasn't initially aware of how Sunny felt, that would be different. But that's not the case here and the fact that Veah went to such great lengths to hide Rory from Sunny means she knows she did something wrong, in my opinion.

I Think 'Before the 90 Days' Sunny's Boundaries Are Reasonable

Close

Everybody's boundaries are different, and what works for some may not work for others. However, I think Sunny's boundary was reasonable, especially given Rory and Veah's past. Rory and Veah dated for about two and a half years. During that time, Veah got pregnant and lost the baby. Rory and Veah handled their loss differently and ended up growing apart. From Veah's standpoint, I can understand not wanting to end a friendship, especially with someone who seems as supportive and friendly as Rory.

However, I can also understand Sunny's point of view and insecurities. Aside from the breakup seeming one-sided, considering the history and trauma Rory and Veah went through, I think I might have reacted similarly to the Before the 90 Days' star because it doesn't make sense to me that a person would travel with an ex, especially if they have friends or family members who can go with them instead, While it seems like Veah wants to establish a relationship based on honesty by sharing her past, I think she needs to be more considerate of how Sunny feels.

In the end, Sunny was clear about how he felt and thought about Veah's relationship with her ex. Veah bringing Rory to Africa anyway seemed selfish and conniving. If Veah didn't agree with Sunny or his boundaries, then they should've discussed a better arrangement before Veah went to Africa, and before she brought her ex. By Veah bringing her ex without discussing it with Sunny, she made him wildly uncomfortable and was essentially forcing the 90 Day Fiancé star to accept a situation he didn't want to be involved in.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on Max