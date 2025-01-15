The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All Pt 1 is here, and I'm blown away by the dirt the host, Shaun Robinson, was able to discover almost instantly. When the season ended, I hoped Shaun would find more answers regarding Loren Allen and Faith Gatoc Tulod's storyline. I thought Loren’s persistence was odd and nothing he said seemed truthful.

Their 90 Day Fiancé storyline also ended on a traumatic note with Loren making awkward threatening gestures that raised even more red flags. After all the drama, it seemed to me like Faith finally realized just how many red flags Loren had and ended their relationship. However, there were still so many loose ends, and I was still suspicious of Loren and his intentions by the end of the season. So I hoped fans would receive more clarity at the Tell All, and I wasn't disappointed.

'90 Day Fiancé's Loren Was Part of a Pyramid Scheme

Image via TLC

The biggest bombshell of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All Pt 1 was the discovery of Loren's involvement with a pyramid scheme. Apparently, Loren had purchased the ticket to the Philippines before he met Faith. Originally, he was talking to another women who claimed to be a “lady boy.” The woman convinced Loren to buy a ticket to the Philippines and send the rest of his savings. After learning the woman was scamming him, Loren didn't want the plane ticket to go to waste. As a result, he started connecting with Faith and used the flight ticket to meet her instead.

