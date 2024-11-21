As 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Vanja Grbic stormed out of the restaurant, not only do I think she made the right decision, but I'm wondering why she didn't leave sooner. Like many other 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars, Vanja and Bozo Vrdoljak met online and have been talking for about five years. Vanja finally had free time in her busy schedule to spend three weeks in Croatia with Bozo.

Unfortunately, though, their time together hasn't gone as planned and Bozo doesn't seem to be interested romantically in Vanja. Instead of taking time to get to know Vanja more, he chose to keep her at arm's length and show her around Croatia instead. Vanja's tried hard to be patient, but a limited timeline and an inconsistent Bozo led to a confrontation at dinner with friends that caused her to walk out, and I've never rooted for a star so hard.

How Can 'Before the 90 Days' Bozo Not Be Attracted to Vanja?

Let me start by saying, I understand that Bozo is not under any duress to be attracted to Vanja or take their relationship to the next level. However, I have to say that I am still confused by the 90 Day Fiancé star's hot and cold efforts. The duo have been talking for five years. They talked on the phone and sent photos back and forth. So Bozo was aware of what Vanja looked like. Then to continue talking for five years, it makes me believe there had to be some sort of attraction, otherwise why would he have wasted that time?

To make matters worse, Vanja found out that Bozo's ex looked similar to her. This makes me believe that he has a type per se and Vanja fits the mold. If this is all true, then I understand Vanja's bafflement. I also think if he was iffy before her arrival he should've been more honest. This either could've helped Vanja adjust her expectations or maybe she could've changed the length of her stay to be more accommodating. Overall, something seems to be missing from the communication here, and I can't help but feel like something is off in their relationship.

Is '90 Day Fiancé's Bozo More Worried About Telling Vanja the Truth?

I think Vanja has been patient so far and hasn't tried to pressure the Before the 90 Days newcomer. She did invite him to stay the night, but she also made it clear that she had no expectations, and he could've slept on the couch. Yet, somehow, he kept flipping the situation onto her. He even claimed at dinner that she was rushing and pushing the situation. However, if I think back to his confessionals earlier, Bozo was really worried about his financial status and living at home with his mom.

He wasn't entirely truthful with Vanja before and now that she's visiting, I wonder if his hot and cold attitude is coming from guilt. If Bozo is feeling guilty, his actions do make a little more sense. It's not that he's not attracted but looking to deflect instead. However, that being said, Vanja put a lot of time and effort into this relationship. She's a hustler with multiple careers, and it took a lot of effort for her to travel to Croatia. Again, transparency and honesty would've gotten Bozo a lot further.

In the end, lots of 90 Day Fiancé stars have come and gone. Many turned out to not be compatible either. However, it's rare to see a star, especially a woman, stand up for herself so early in the relationship. Considering Vanja has been single for six years and has supported herself with multiple careers, I think she seems to be a confident woman who knows what she can offer. Unfortunately, though, Bozo seems like he wants to play games and if he isn't truthful with Vanja soon, I don't think the duo will still be together come time for the Before the 90 Days Tell All.

