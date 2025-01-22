90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Veah Netherton believes that her mystery illness has brought her closer to God. The reality star joined the show during Season 7 along with her South African boyfriend, Sunny Mahdi. However, during the Season 7 Tell-All, which aired on January 12, 2025, Netherton revealed that her health struggles had gotten much worse. In fact, she had to join the Tell-All virtually because she felt too weak to go and film in person.

In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Netherton explained that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and started medication before traveling to South Africa to meet Mahdi for the first time. After her trip, she received lymphatic draining treatment to help with swelling caused by the tumor. Unfortunately, the treatment led to severe side effects, including shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing, and significant weight loss. The reality star shared that she had lost around 50 pounds because she just couldn’t eat solid food anymore. Despite the challenges, she found comfort in her faith.

Netherton shared that her health struggles have “strengthened” her relationship with God. The reality star admitted that she is now living her life “by the scriptures.” She added that she was at rock bottom during her health battle, but through all of this, her faith in God has only deepened. Netherton noted that she was still surviving on meal-replacement drinks and was severely underweight. However, she added that she is now able to walk and stand up on her own after a long time.

Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi Spark Break-up Rumors

During the Season 7 Tell-All, Netherton and Mahdi opened up about their relationship struggles and revealed that they split briefly following their engagement. The two got engaged in the December 29, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days during their trip to Drakensberg, South Africa. The couple initially decided to keep the news a secret from Mahdi’s father. However, Mahdi later chose to tell his father, only to be met with disapproval.

During their trip, Mahdi also asked Netherton to convert to his religion and remove her tattoos. However, Netherton denied the request and claimed that she couldn’t change her relationship for the sake of love. While the couple seemed to have gotten over their disagreements on the show, fans are speculating that they might have called things off once filming ended.

Mahdi recently shared a cryptic Instagram story where he is calling someone out for seeking sympathy and attention. “True strength comes from facing challenges, learning from them, and becoming better,” added Mahdi. The story has been reposted by a fan account on Instagram and shows Mahdi alleging that Netherton has been lying to fans about her diagnosis. “Go fund me coming soon,” wrote Mahdi, which has led the fans to believe that Netherton might be starting a fundraising campaign for her treatment soon.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 is now available to stream on Hulu.

