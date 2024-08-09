The Big Picture Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will feature an all-new cast of eight couples never seen before.

Season 7 will showcase new countries like Poland, Ghana, and Croatia, adding fresh cultural diversity to the franchise.

The new storylines in Season 7 will include unique twists like a blind man, a quadriplegic athlete, and a homeless man, promising new drama.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 will air the first week of September and the previews suggest this season will be one of the best and shocking seasons of the spin-off series. After the five-part 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All comes to an end, TLC will launch its latest installment in the franchise. Season 6 showcased eight couples, including riotous couple Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda. They appeared the season before and knew how to leave a lasting impression, which earned them an invitation back to the franchise. Season 6 also welcomed polar opposites, Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson. This couple struggled to find common ground in their living preferences or communicate effectively.

Another (infamous) couple who appeared on Before the 90 Days Season 6 was Shekinah Garner who was in love with Sarper Güven, a 43-year-old man who slept with well over 2000 women. However, all three couples have gone on to appear in other spin-offs and none of the other couples are rejoining Season 7. This means, for the first time, the current season of Before the 90 Days will feature an entirely new cast. That's not the only surprise Season 7 has in store for fans either. This year the series is taking its spin-offs to new heights with a handful of twists ready to shock viewers. Also, Before the 90 Days promises to fix some of the glaring issues of the past and work towards creating an unforgettable season. Here's how the latest installment of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise promises to be the best of the best.

Season 7 Will Welcome an All-New Cast

As briefly mentioned, one aspect that makes Season 7 particularly interesting is the entirely new casting crew that will appear this year. In the last few years, most 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs have welcomed at least one returning duo. More often than not, the returning couples are tumultuous and toxic, and give the franchise a poor impression. However, Season 7 will break that pattern by welcoming eight brand-new couples the franchise has never seen before. Soon to appear on the latest season of Before the 90 Days is 52-year-old rugby player Brian, who fell in love with 33-year-old Ingrid, and 34-year-old Italian man Joe, who fell for Magda, a 23-year-old volleyball player. Additionally, there will be 33-year-old Loren from Las Vegas who fell in love with a transgender from the Philippines called Faith.

Matilda is another newcomer. She is 23 years old and has fallen in love with 28-year-old Niles. Another couple to appear this year includes a 38-year-old chicken farmer, Rayne, who's in love with 34-year-old Chidi, as well as 27-year-old Veah and 26-year-old Sunny. Both Sunny and Veah are planning on proposing to each other. Another new couple to appear is Vanja, 41, who is in a relationship with 38-year-old basketball player Božo. And last but not least, there's 41-year-old Tigerlily who is fresh out of an abusive relationship, but ready to marry 23-year-old Adnan. With an entirely new and massive 90 Day Fiance cast, the season is bound to present new storylines filled with intense drama and cringe-worthy moments that will keep viewers entertained all season long.

Season 7 Will Feature Many New Countries

A quality that makes 90 Day Fiancé intriguing and enthralling is the variety of countries and cultures that appear in the franchise. Throughout the series and its spin-offs, places like Ukraine, Nigeria, Panama, and the UK were showcased. In fact, some countries have even appeared multiple times in the franchise. For instance, both infamous stars, Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar and Michael Ilesanmi are from Nigeria, while Natalie Mordovtseva and Alexei Brovarnik are from Ukraine. The UK, in general, is so popular in the franchise that it even has its own spin-off. However, this year Before the 90 Days will highlight a handful of countries never showcased in the series before.

Season 7 will include a few countries familiar with the franchise, such as Nigeria and the Philippines. South Africa and Brazil are other countries that will appear this year but were on the franchise previously. After that, the rest of the countries were never shown in the series before. New to the franchise this season is Poland, which is where Madga is from. Then there's Ghana, which is where Matilda resides, and Božo's home country, Croatia. Jordan, Adnan’s home region, is another new country to be on the franchise this year. With all the new countries this season, 90 Day Fiance fans will learn even more about the cultures abroad and get to experience what immigration processes those cultures might have in place.

Season 7 Will Feature New and Intriguing Storylines

The two most common complaints about the franchise are the number of returning cast members and the repetitive storylines. Reality TV stars like Angela Deem, Michael, Natalie, Jasmine, and Gino have been the primary cast members of the franchise, the last handful of spin-offs in the last two years. Not only were the stars repetitive, but sometimes so were the storylines. The possibility of stars being a green card hunter or scammer has become overplayed in the series. Similarly, jealous and toxic relationships have also become prevalent in the series. Luckily, Before the 90 Days Season 7 fixed the first issue by casting brand-new stars. However, they also fixed the latter issue by incorporating storylines fans have never seen in the franchise before. First and foremost, there's Chidi, the franchise's first blind man. Rayne only found out Chidi was blind after she sent nude photos that he didn't acknowledge. For the 90 Day Fiance star, though, it's a win because then she doesn't have to worry about her insecurities as much. Their dynamic as a couple will be intriguing, as fans have no clue how the duo will work towards a level playing field.

Similar to Caleb Greenwood and Sheila Mangubat, accommodations will be made. Still, the question is, will Rayne be able to connect with her partner authentically, or will she get too caught up in societal norms? Then there's Brian. He might live an active lifestyle, but he's a quadriplegic and plays sports in a wheelchair. Another shocking storyline is Loren, a homeless man who hasn't been honest about his financial situation at all. His plot will be particularly interesting because finances and traveling abroad are bound to cause arguments between the 90 Day Fiance couple. However, there is also the issue revolving around filming. Since Before the 90 Days normally takes place abroad, filming in Lore’s home may not even be a thought. Later in their relationship, it might be a bigger issue, though. Nonetheless, lying about his finances is sure to cause issues later on in their relationship. Additionally, all the couples are at different places in their relationships, which will likely make the season more interesting as well. Overall, though, with the new stars, their storylines, and their different relationship stages, it's clear that they brought the drama with them, as most of the storylines are beyond what the franchise has experienced before.

In the end, Before the 90 Days Season 7 seems like it might take the cake for the season with the most debauchery and wild moments. In general, Before the 90 Days is already one of the better, more unique spin-offs of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Instead of the series taking place in America, it usually takes place abroad. Additionally, since this series usually takes place before an engagement or wedding, fans can see the beginning of their favorite love stories blossom. On the other hand, though, 90 Day Fiance can certainly be over the top and repetitive. As a result, some viewers crave a more authentic and genuine connection. Nonetheless though, between the all-new cast, new countries, and brand-new storylines, Before the 90 Days Season 7 is bound to leave a lasting impression on loyal fans.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max.

