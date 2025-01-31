As the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' couples share more of their progress on the Tell All and provide closure for fans, I'm second-guessing about one particular couple. When Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah first appeared on-screen, I thought they were going to be one of the most tumultuous 90 Day Fiancé franchise couples of the season, and I wasn't wrong. 42-year-old Tigerlily was fresh out of a divorce from a 10-year-marriage that she described as living in a "golden bird cage." Double standards and a lack of respect ultimately proved to be too much for Tigerlily to handle so she divorced her ex and focused on her career.

During this time, she met 23-year-old Adnan online. They only chatted for a few months before Adnan proposed and they started planning their wedding. Their segment started with the pair getting married the moment Tigerlily arrives in Jordan for the first time. As the season went on, they had many obstacles to overcome and Adnan officially became a father. However, while they seem to be in a more stable place at the Tell All, I'm left wondering if Tigerlily has made the right decision.

'Before the 90 Days' Tigerlily's Life Has More Restrictions