As 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Vanja Grbic shares more of her journey, she became one of my all-time favorite cast members. Vanja is a newcomer who appeared in the most recent season of Before the 90 Days but has had little-to-no success at finding love. Her 90 Day Fiancé franchise journey first started with Bozo Vrdoljak, a Croatian man she met online. They chatted for several months before she finally got the courage to fly abroad. Unfortunately though, Bozo didn't feel any chemistry and they parted ways.

Vanja's focus switched to Josko Luketin, who had his own set of red flags. Neither of the relationships worked out, and she ended the season the same way she began: single. However, despite these issues, I would love to see her in the franchise again. Compared to the past stars in the franchise, Vanja is different and has several qualities I think the rest of the crew can benefit from. Having Vanja reappear and introducing more stars of her caliber might just be what the shows need to step up and change the perception of the franchise.

'Before the 90 Days' Vanja Grbic Has a Unique Storyline