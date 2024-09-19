The latest couple to debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are Sunny Mahdi and Veah Netherton. Sunny is a 26-year-old Muslim originally from Bangladesh. Seven years ago, he moved to South Africa to help with the family grocery store business. The Before the 90 Days Season 7 star only had one girlfriend and is very shy. Being social and making connections in his town is tough because of his timid personality. As a result, he downloaded international dating where he would stumble upon 27-year-old Veah. Veah, much like Sunny, had a rough childhood. The 90 Day Fiancé star was one of eight children and spent most of her childhood bouncing around in foster care because her parents struggled with addiction.

As a result, she has extreme anxiety and is scared of traveling to a country 8400 miles away. However, the two believe they found solace in one another. After exchanging pictures on social media and talking on the phone, Sunny fell in love. He enjoyed her two-tone hair that made her stand out, and she knew how to make him laugh. She was caring and they bonded over their traumatic pasts. Now the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level. Veah's on her way to South Africa to meet her boyfriend, but like many other 90 Day Fiancé couples, this duo has its fair share of red flags. Not only does she have a major surprise up her sleeve, but they exhibit patterns that hinder other stars during their journeys.

'Before the 90 Days' Star Veah Is Bringing Her Ex-Boyfriend

In Episode 3, Veah and Sunny officially appeared in the franchise. The couple introduced themselves, their stories, and how they could not wait to officially meet each other after spending months chatting over the phone. In the episode, Veah was shown with a group of her friends as she explained her plans to travel abroad. Her friends were skeptical, and rightfully so. 90 Day Fiancé viewers have learned that meeting someone new internationally can be risky on many levels. From being a catfish and scammer to ghosting the person at the airport, the dangers are endless. But that's okay though, because Veah was aware of the risks. She knew it was not safe to travel and meet a man alone in another country. So, making sure she has support and is safe, she's bringing her ex-boyfriend.

Bringing a friend to travel abroad, especially for the first time meeting someone, is not unheard of in the franchise. Having company can help ensure the safety of the stars. However, bringing an ex along is not as common. Many cultures find relationships with exes to be disrespectful, but Veah told Sunny it's part of the American culture to be friends with exes because Americans are “so friendly.” To make matters worse, Veah was also showcasing her deceitful side because she didn't plan to tell Sunny the truth. She was going to let Sunny put two and two together when they showed up at the airport together. Veah's desire to remain safe and have comfort during this phase is understandable. However, considering the Before the 90 Day star wants to establish a relationship with Sunny, it probably would've been best if she chose a female friend or a close family member instead.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sunny Has Jealousy and Trust Issueset a

Perhaps one of the biggest red flags is Sunny's self-proclaimed jealousy and trust issues. In his introduction and confessional, Sunny admitted he didn't fully trust or believe Veah. At first, when they connected on the dating app, Sunny thought she was a catfish. Some photos she sent were heavily edited with filters. She wasn't the best at communicating and had some ghosting habits, like avoiding phone calls for long periods. However, his insecurities and jealousy also came from the first point mentioned. Sunny was uncomfortable with Veah's lingering relationship with her ex, Rory. Sunny simply didn't understand why they wanted to continue a friendship of any sort.

Plus, Rory had a habit of ruffling feathers, like commenting "haha" under Sunny's mirror selfies on Instagram. The Before the 90 Days star tried to express his concerns, but Veah was dismissive and claimed it was “normal” in American culture. Considering Sunny's jealous attitude, combined with Veah's deceitfulness, bringing her ex to their first meeting, and her obvious disregard for her partner's feelings, this will likely play out to be a bigger issue than Veah anticipated. Plus, even her American friends agree that bringing her ex might not be the best idea. Unfortunately, though, she's not heeding their advice, which highlights more of her potentially selfish attitude.

'Before the 90 Days' Couple Veah and Sunny Are Part of a Predictable Storyline

Another potential red flag for this couple is Sunny's Muslim culture. There's nothing wrong with being Muslim. In fact, usually at least one Muslim couple will appear in each season. However, 90 Day Fiancé viewers have learned that the Muslim culture and its traditions can be strict. The Muslim culture has specific rules that both men and women need to follow. Compared to American culture, the rules can seem restricting and manipulative. For example, when Mohamed Jbali appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 2, Danielle Mullins realized the Muslim holidays had certain restrictions on public displays of affection that stopped him from sealing their vows with a kiss. Similarly, Nicole N needed to come to terms with Azan Tefou's lack of public displays of affection as well.

Nicole El Sherbiny thought about converting, but was overwhelmed when she needed to wear a hijab and special attire to a pool. When Muslim couples appear, there are usually two primary issues that arise. One issue is that American partners are usually ignorant of the culture and, as a result, are shocked when they learn what it entails. This often causes problems in the relationship as the American partner feels like they are forced to change. This also makes the Muslim culture seem manipulative and controlling. At the same time, though, while the Muslim culture might seem restricting, the Americans disrespecting the culture can also cause problems. If Veah and Sunny follow a similar path, they will probably argue and bicker over Muslim traditions, driving a bigger wedge between the two.

Overall, not all red flags mean the couple is doomed. In the past, franchise favorites like Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh or even Loren and Alexei Brovarnik were thought to be incompatible. Yet, those couples have grown together to overcome their marital struggles as a unit and have since proven viewers wrong. However, the more red flags and the brighter they are, the more likely the couple will fall apart. Veah and Sunny are still in the beginning stages of their relationship. They haven't even met yet, and they're already crossing each other's boundaries and have no regard for the outcome. If this is a preview of what's to come and the stars don't learn a more efficient way to communicate and compromise, they'll likely meet their ill fate.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

