90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Big Ed Brown has shared a career update after his splits with Liz Woods and Porscha Raemond. The reality personality, known for his tumultuous love life and constant media presence, is now making strides in the real estate world. He shared the update with his fans on social media and even added his new designation to his bio.

After calling things off with Woods and a whirlwind engagement with Raemond that ended after a week, Brown is now thriving as a real estate agent at Exit Taylor Real Estate. Big Ed Brown shared the news in a celebratory Instagram post where he was seen holding up a “Sold” sign. He also boasted about closing “three properties in one transaction” in the same post.

What Does Bid Ed Brown’s Success as a Realtor Mean?

This success announcement came with skepticism from some online followers who questioned whether Ed’s fame and income from reality TV and Cameo had “dried up.” Some are also defending Big Ed Brown by stating that he had already made over $1 million in deals during his first year in real estate. Whatever the case is, it’s clear that his TV fame has translated into success in a brand-new arena.

Big Ed Brown’s recent success in real estate may seem like a simple career update. However, fans remember that his deep-rooted need for attention has always played a crucial role in his life endeavors. He stayed in the spotlight for several months after posting photos of his weight-loss journey and sharing his travels to Thailand. Not to mention his whirlwind engagement with Raemond after only one day of knowing her. These posts prove that Brown will go to great lengths to keep fans interested in him.

Brown Continues to Reinvent Himself

Close

Brown’s lifelong battle with Klippel-Feil syndrome — a condition that affected both his appearance and confidence — may explain this constant craving for validation and recognition. His recent real estate success is a professional achievement but will also be a great way to capture attention. While some reality TV stars fade into obscurity after their on-screen roles, Brown continues to reinvent himself, and this career update is a fine example of that.

Big Ed Brown’s financial success plays a key role in attracting the younger women he keeps pursuing. He managed to attract Liz Woods and Rose Vega through his wealthy lifestyle despite being out of their league in terms of age. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Brown revealed that he hopes to keep searching for love even after his most recent failed engagement. Brown’s recent career update may give his pursuit of Raemond another push. All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are available to stream on Max.

