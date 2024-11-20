90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed is opening up about his short-lived engagement to Porscha Raemond. Big Ed proposed to Raemond back in September, after just 24 hours of knowing each other. However, after going viral for his sudden proposal during a dinner date, Big Ed decided to call the whole thing off a day later. Initially, he claimed it was because they wanted different things. But now, Big Ed is claiming that the media scared Raemond away.

In an interview with E! News, the reality star talked about how the media went after his former fiancé, which led to their sudden breakup. While talking about the whirlwind engagement, Big Ed claimed that he has always been a spontaneous person. “I’m that way on camera and off camera, so I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

This marks the reality star’s third failed engagement after his previously unsuccessful relationships with Rose Vega and Liz Woods. However, Big Ed is not losing hope when it comes to finding love. The reality TV star shared that the biggest lesson he has learned in life is to never give up. In his exact words: “If you ask 100 girls out, 10 percent are gonna say yes.” So, he plans on continuing this quest of asking women out till he finally meets his perfect match.

Big Ed Wants To Enjoy the Single Life for a While

Despite being open to finding love, Big Ed is perfectly fine with remaining single for a while. During the same interview, the 90 Day Fiancé star shared that he was focused on expanding his wine company, Big Ed Malbec from Argentina to the U.S. So, that’s been taking up most of his time along with his real estate work in Arkansas.

However, if given the chance, Big Ed believes that he would definitely be quick to propose the next time he falls in love. While speaking to Access Hollywood, the reality star admitted that the reason why he proposed to Raemond so early on was that he fell in love with her at first sight. In fact, he didn’t think too much about the decision and just went ahead with it. The reality star shared that he asked the manager of the restaurant to make a ring out of a paperclip for him minutes before the proposal.

Big Ed opened up about what he’s looking for in his future partner and confessed that he wants to be with someone who respects him. He claimed that he never felt respected in his relationship with Liz Woods, which led to him feeling like she was not the one for him. During the conversation, Big Ed also revealed that he and Woods haven’t kept in touch after ending their engagement. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is airing every Sunday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

