90 Day Fiancé star Edward 'Big Ed' Brown is engaged — once again! A year after splitting up with his third ex-fiancé Liz Woods, Big Ed has found love with 29-year-old Porscha Raemond. The couple met during a fan meet-and-greet for Big Ed in Florida. The reality star fell in love at first sight and proposed to Raemond during their first date, exactly 24 hours after first meeting her.

As reported by US Weekly, a source revealed the reality star wasn’t planning on proposing to Raemond, who he believes is his “dream girl.” But in the middle of their dinner, he started feeling like it was the right thing to do. “He was so enamored that he asked the manager to get him a paperclip, and he made her a ring out of it,” added the insider.

The moment was caught on camera and shared by TMZ on Instagram. In addition to Woods, Big Ed has also previously been engaged to Rose Vega, and both of his relationships were featured on 90 Day Fiancé. The reality star also shares a daughter with his ex-wife, Sandra Heckman. With Liz Woods’s new boyfriend making his debut ​​on the July 28 episode of 90 Day Fiancé’: Happily Ever After: No Limits, chances are that Big Ed’s relationship with Raemond will also be chronicled in the franchise.

Big Ed Was Hoping To Find an Organic Romance After Splitting From Woods

While speaking to US Weekly back in May 2024, Big Ed revealed that he had started dating again. The reality star claimed that he was receiving proposals from women over the age of 85 every day. However, he was in search of something else. “People want to take me out to dinner or to lunch and what I don’t like about that is that they don’t want to have lunch with me. They want to have lunch with ‘Big Ed,’ shared the reality star.

Big Ed added that he was focusing on getting to know people and developing friendships with them. The Happily Ever After? star clarified that he was in no rush to meet someone new and patiently awaited the right person. Big Ed also shared that he has dated fans in the past and wouldn’t recommend that to anyone, since they like his fame more than his current personality.

Big Ed shared that, as a public figure, the most important thing for him was to be with someone who didn’t want to be in the spotlight. Throwing shade at his former partners, the reality star concluded that his perfect woman would be someone who doesn’t want to be on TV because she’s happy with who she is. “I can’t make them happy, and they can’t make me happy. We have to do that for ourselves,’ concluded the TLC star. All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are available to stream on Max.

