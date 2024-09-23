90 Day Fiancé franchise star Big Ed Brown is once again engaged, but it might just be another attempt to make it into headlines. When Big Ed first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, he was dating a single mom, Rosemarie Vega from the Philippines. He instantly carved a name for himself in the franchise by showcasing his arrogant and narcissistic ways. Big Ed cared more about his comfort and lacked common decency, which ultimately led to their breakup. Since then, Big Ed has appeared in several spin-offs while he dates two other women. After Rosemarie, he dated Liz Woods.

They broke up and Big Ed briefly dated another single mom in Mexico. That relationship was short-lived as well, and he jumped back to Liz. After that, the couple settled down, and he spent the majority of his on-screen time with Liz. Unfortunately, the duo parted ways halfway through 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. Liz moved on and started dating Jayson Zuniga and, up until a few days ago, Big Ed was a single man. However, he recently met a fan who whisked him off his feet and made him propose within 24 hours with a paperclip. While it's nice to see the 90 Day Fiancé alum move on, the situation has too many red flags.

The Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All just ended, and the series offered a unique twist. This time, all the couples stayed in a mansion together between filming segments. This allowed all the stars, including Big Ed, an opportunity to connect with one another and improve their reputation. However, it also prompted many heart-to-heart conversations between the stars. Big Ed admitted he missed Liz but also that he had no intentions of dating anytime soon. When asked by the host, Shaun Robinson, Big Ed claimed he was more focused on himself and finding happiness within. While he wasn't completely shut off from the possibility of finding a new lover, that wasn't his primary focus.

In truth, Big Ed has said this numerous times, only to appear in a new spin-off like 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. With that being said, Big Ed waited longer than Liz did to move on. Regardless, though, what he said at the Tell All seemed to come from a place of clarity and patience. Big Ed was finally starting to realize the damage he had caused. In fact, during the breakup, he even told Liz to “run” if she ever met anyone like him. However, now that the commotion had settled, Big Ed didn't follow his own advice. Instead of taking his time and getting to know a person like he claimed he would, he resorted to old behaviors and dove headfirst into a relationship without really knowing the person.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Big Ed Brown Rushed the New Engagement

Big Ed, like many other 90 Day Fiancé stars, is known for rushing his relationships. Despite not having met Rosemarie in person, Big Ed had all the intentions of proposing on the trip to the Philippines if the meeting went well. Similarly, he tried to pressure Kaory, the single woman in Mexico, to go to his hotel room, even though she wanted to take the relationship slowly. Then, of course, his relationship with Liz was no different. The whirlwind romance made him ask her to move in only months into the relationship. Then he kicked her out and welcomed her again with an engagement ring. However, despite Big Ed's rushing mentality, this engagement is on another level.

Usually, Big Ed will wait a little while and see how well he connects with the other person before completely throwing everything he has into it. This time around, though, Big Ed had no patience. He met 29-year-old Porscha Raemond at a fan meet and greet, and within 24 hours he was proposing with a makeshift paperclip ring. Even for Big Ed, 24 hours is a quick relationship turnaround. Considering Liz has already moved on, combined with his original desire to work on himself, the situation doesn't add up. The relationship would be more believable and understandable if they were just dating. But to jump into an engagement so quickly seems like a tactic or ploy to get attention.

Big Ed Brown Always Needs To Be In the Spotlight

Perhaps the most obvious reason that the engagement seems like a ploy is because Big Ed loves to be in the spotlight. After his appearance in Before the 90 Days, Big Ed appeared in The Single Life, Happily Ever After?, The Last Resort and several other franchise spin-offs. As a result, Big Ed seems like he'll do anything to appear on TV. To take this a step further, once he appears on TV, it seems like he'll do just about anything to keep the camera pointed at him. Sharing the spotlight was a major issue between Liz and Big Ed. Big Ed would often talk over Liz or interrupt conversations to redirect the focus onto him. Additionally, it never seemed to matter if it was good publicity or bad publicity. Big Ed has no problems acting out of character.

He'll even start arguments in hot tubs and call the other stars a "b*tch" like he did with Kelly Brown in The Last Resort if it means having the spotlight on him. With that being said, it also seemed like Big Ed was on his way out of the franchise. Now that his relationship with Liz was over, and he had already showcased three relationships on the franchise, the chances of him rejoining the show were slim. Therefore, considering Big Ed's personality and love for himself, combined with the unlikelihood of him appearing on the series again, this seems like it's all a ploy to have him be the center of attention again. After Liz and Jayson appeared at the Tell All, most eyes were on them, which probably made him more upset and jealous, causing him to turn the spotlight away from Liz and onto him.

In the end, Big Ed and his antics are expected in the franchise. He knows how to put on a good show and make himself known. Like Angela Deem, Big Ed is aware of what makes “good reality TV.” After all, he's been on the franchise for over four years now, so he has to be doing something right. As a result, the whole situation seems inauthentic. While he certainly jumped into relationships and made questionable decisions, this new engagement seems over-the-top, even for Big Ed. It's much more likely that Big Ed was still jealous and upset about Liz moving on. With their love story coming to an end, he was also probably worried about losing fans, which prompted him to make one of the most outrageous decisions he'd ever made.

