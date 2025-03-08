Over the last several years, I've seen many different 90 Day Fiancé couples and dynamics appear on the show, but there's one type of couple whose actions often baffle me. In the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, it's not uncommon for one or both partners to have kids from other relationships and come together to form a stunning blended family. For instance, 90 Day Fiancé star Anna-Marie Campisi had three sons from a previous marriage before marrying Mursel Mistanoglu.

There was also the infamous Nicole Nafziger, who had a daughter that she brought with her to meet her boyfriend, Azan Tefou, at the time. While I think this is a beautiful sentiment, I've noticed that many stars don't bring their children along with them. Stars like Jasmine Pineda, newcomer Mina, and a few others have left their children in their home countries while they travel to America. Although I understand plans don't always work out the way we hope, the recurring theme makes me wonder why the stars don't plan better, and if they really want a completely fresh (kid-free) start in America.

Several '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Left Children Behind