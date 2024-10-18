The course of true love never did run smooth, and that's especially true for the couples of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. With the use of a visa specifically for foreign fiancés of American citizens, the couples live together, often for the first time, and have 90 days to marry before the visa expires. The series premiered in 2014 and 10 seasons have aired so far, on top of many spin-offs, including Before the 90 Days, which follows couples before they get engaged, and The Other Way, which follows Americans as they travel abroad to be with their foreign significant others.

On top of the typical ups and downs all couples encounter and the unique challenges of navigating long-distance relationships and the visa process, the couples of 90 Day Fiancé have also dropped some big bombshells—on each other and on the audience. Some couples have shared exciting news and updates on the tell-all episodes at the end of every season, while others have made shocking confessions in the midst of already explosive arguments. The biggest bombshells prove there's never a shortage of drama in the franchise.

10 Citra's Pregnancy

90 Day Fiancé, Season 10, Episode 19, "Tell-All"

One of the couples featured on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé was Sam and Citra, who met on a dating app. After Sam proposed on trip to Citra’s home country of Indonesia, she moved to be with him in Missouri. Their differences of religion presented an obstacle for the couple, but they were able to overcome it and eventually got married in September 2023 in a small ceremony in Missouri.

The tell-all episodes at the end of every season aren’t just a great way for couples and viewers to revisit the major events of the season. They also provide updates on the couples’ relationships after the cameras stopped rolling. In the case of Citra and Sam, they revealed she was pregnant—an exciting update for a fan-favorite couple who truly seemed like they were in love. They eventually welcomed their baby girl in June of 2024.

9 Mike Called Off His Wedding to Natalie

90 Day Fiancé, Season 8, Episode 14, "Into Your Arms"

Natalie traveled to the United States to be with Mike, and the two eventually got engaged. But just two hours before the wedding—and three days before Natalie’s visa expired—Mike called it off. In the tell-all episode at the end of the season, Mike’s mother claimed Mike was having second thoughts days prior and talked about buying Natalie a plane ticket back to Ukraine. However, Mike disputed the timeline his mother presented.

Mike and Natalie had lots of ups and downs throughout their time on the series, and just when it seemed like they were moving forward, Mike called it quits. While ending an engagement isn’t unusual on 90 Day Fiancé, Mike’s choice to do so just hours before the ceremony was shocking, made even worse by his mother’s claims that he was already considering it much sooner. Natalie was understandably left visibly upset by this information.

8 Larissa Has Children

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 4, Episode 5, "Dirty Dancing"

In Season 6, Larissa traveled to the US from Brazil to be with Colt after they met on social media and later married. In a tense conversation with his mother, Debbie, Larissa revealed she had two children still living in Brazil—Larissa had left them behind because she didn’t know how her relationship with Colt would pan out and what life would be like with him in America, and she was afraid of how Debbie would react.

While Colt was already aware that Larissa had children and accepted that part of her life, the news came as a shock to Debbie, who was visibly upset and felt she had a right to know—proving Larissa’s concerns about her reaction were valid. And given how close Debbie and Colt were, it was surprising that she didn’t already know. Still, she was able to understand why Larissa was so hesitant to share the information.

7 Tim Cheated on Melyza

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 2, Episode 5, "Wing and a Prayer"

Couple Tim and Melyza met in the United States, where she was working as an au pair while he was in college. In a confessional, Tim confessed he had cheated on Melyza with a coworker when the couple was going through a rough patch. After Melyza suspected something had happened, she confronted him, and he traveled to Medellin in an attempt to win her back. Melyza in turn had a relationship with another man, and the couple struggled to move forward.

Cheating isn’t uncommon on 90 Day Fiancé, but it can still be shocking when someone gets caught or admits to it, as happened with Melyza and Tim. Melyza’s struggle to trust Tim again was a common theme throughout the season, and he finally revealed why when he confessed his indiscretion. Despite their efforts to reconcile, the damage was done—once trust is broken, it can be impossible to regain, and Melyza’s own infidelity was a factor.

6 Kalani's Second Pregancy

90 Day Fiancé, Season 6, Episode 9, "Backed into a Corner, Part 1"

Couple Kalani and Asuelu met when Kalani was on vacation at a resort in Samoa, where he worked, and after she found out she was pregnant, he moved to America to be with her. In Season 6, just before their wedding, Kalani was surprised and upset to learn that she was pregnant with their second child, but Asuelu was excited. They welcomed a baby boy, but after facing numerous issues in the relationship, they ultimately divorced.

Kalani and Asuelu were already struggling in their relationship, making the news of her second pregnancy a shock not just to her but to her family, as well. The couple often faced issues with their respective families—including their very different cultures—and the pregnancy only made those issues more fraught. Kalani’s disappointment and concerns were heartbreaking to watch, especially when she discussed feeling like she was continually disappointing her family.

5 Mohamed Caught Texting Women After Tell-All

90 Day Fiancé, Season 9, Episode 19, "Tell-All, Part 2"

Mohamed and Yve met online, when he messaged her after seeing pictures she had posted in a bikini. As their relationship grew more serious, Yve flew to Egypt to meet him. They got engaged just months after meeting, and he moved to New Mexico to be with her. At the end of the season’s tell-all episode, an update revealed Yve had caught Mohamed texting other women he met online. The couple divorced shortly after.

Mohamed and Yve’s relationship was plagued with trouble from the start due to issues with Mohamed being dishonest and controlling. But the revelation of Mohamed’s texts was a surprising end to the tell-all special, given that they were uncovered after the special had been filmed—the couple seemed to be doing well otherwise. Their issues continued after the series, when Mohamed pressed charges against her for domestic violence, citing her her behavior while drinking.

4 Jasmine Lied About Cheating on Gino

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 6, Episode 13, "Modern Romance"

Gino met Jasmine online in Before the 90 Days, and she left her home country of Panama to be with him. When she asked him to help pay for an apartment while she waited for her visa to be approved, the conversation turned into an explosive fight over how he spent his money, with her criticizing his willingness to spend money on his ex. The fight spilled over into the couple’s interview segments, in which Jasmine confessed to having recently slept with her ex, then later admitted she had lied.

Jasmine and Gino often had tumultuous fights throughout their time in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and especially through Season 6 of Before the 90 Days, often dealing with their mutual dishonesty, secrecy and jealousy. Just when they seemed to be in a good spot, things came to a head. The fight itself was dramatic enough, and Jasmine’s confession of cheating was a shocking moment, even if it turned out not to be true.

3 Paul's Criminal History

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 1, Episode 9, "Red Flags"

Paul, who was from Louisville, Kentucky, traveled to the Amazon to meet Karine. He disclosed his criminal past to her, revealing that he had been arrested for arson. Although she was willing to look past it, their relationship was plagued with issues, including Paul’s struggles to trust her. Despite this, they eventually got married and had two children together but have since split up and lost custody of them due to charges of domestic violence brought against both of them.

Paul was a controversial cast member in the day 90 Day Fiancé franchise for a few reasons, including his criminal history, which he often downplayed, and his behavior during his relationship with Karine. The two had one of the most tumultuous relationships in the history of the series, and Paul’s revelation of his past was just the beginning—not only was it a red flag, but it hinted at how his relationship with Karine ended up playing out.

2 Molly and Luis Were Already Married

90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After?, Season 5, Episode 3

Two months after meeting in the Dominican Republic, Molly, a single mother of two teenage daughters, got engaged to Luis. Molly's daughters, Olivia especially, had concerns about the relationship, especially considering Luis was much younger. But while audiences thought Molly and Luis were only engaged, it turned out the couple got married secretly and revealed their marriage on the show. They divorced just six months later, and Luis later remarried.

Molly and Luis faced a few different issues in their relationship, including tension between them and Molly’s daughters, especially Olivia. Just when it looked to audiences as though Molly and Luis’ relationship was was becoming more strained and a breakup might be imminent, it turned out they were actually already married. And while their marriage came as a shock, news of their divorce did not, and Luis was accused of marrying Molly solely for a green card.

1 Sumit Was Married

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 1, Episode 18, "Torn"

In 2012, Jenny, of Palm Springs, California, met Sumit, of New Delhi, India, on Facebook—initially, he was catfishing her by using photos of a different man and claiming his name was Michael Jones. He was also hiding the fact that he was in an arranged marriage. After he divorced his wife, he and Jenny got married after 10 years together, but without informing or receiving the blessing of his parents.

While some couples on 90 Day Fiancé question each other’s motives and sincerity, Jenny and Sumit always seemed to be truly in love and happy together, aside from the issues they faced with his past and family. Sumit often struggled to balance the expectations of his family with his own desires and his relationship with Jenny, but he proved to be willing to risk his relationships with them to have a life with her.

