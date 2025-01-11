90 Day Fiancé is one of those shows that you can’t stop watching, even if you hate every single minute of it. To be fair, the TLC show has been on air for about eleven years now and has resulted in multiple spinoffs. But even after all this time, the show continues to surprise viewers with just how crazy love can be — and I don’t mean the good kind. The premise of 90 Day Fiancé is simple. The show follows long-distance couples who are navigating the K-1 Visa process. Featuring language barriers, culture shocks, and parental disapproval, the franchise has everything you can ever want from a reality show.

However, as entertaining as the premise is, sometimes, 90 Day Fiancé features couples who’d rather be stranded on a deserted island than spend one more minute with each other. Trust me when I say that 90 Day Fiancé has cast individuals who are as unlikeable as humanly possible over the years. Strategic chaos is one thing, but some people on the show make you wonder if the producers were thinking straight while including them in the lineup. From starting petty arguments over nothing to controlling every aspect of their partner’s lives, these cast members make watching the show feel like absolute torture.

10 Mark Shoemaker

‘90 Day Fiancé’ (Season 3)

Mark and Nikki Shoemaker have been one of the most controversial couples on the TLC reality show because of their 39-year age gap. Mark Shoemaker married Nikki Shoemaker when she was only 19, while he was 58! If that’s not uncomfortable to watch, I don’t know what is. Now, because of their age gap, there was an extremely obvious power dynamic between the couple. Mark Shoemaker’s treatment of his then-wife has been criticized by many, and for good reason. For example, during one of the episodes in 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, Shoemaker told Nikki Shoemaker not to touch the windows in his car. And if that wasn’t bad enough, he later made her wear his daughter’s old clothes. Not to mention that Mark Shoemaker’s daughter was exactly one year older than her stepmother.

Throughout their time on the show, Mark Shoemaker micromanaged every aspect of his then-wife’s life. In one particularly gross moment, he gifted her a used car. To make things worse, it was the exact same make and model that he had previously given to his ex-wife. And the cherry on top was that Shoemaker had a list of rules for Nikki Shoemaker about how she could use the car. All of this makes me believe that Mark Shoemaker lured Nikki Shoemaker into a relationship that was less about love and more about control. This makes him one of the worst people to have ever been featured on the show. After six years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 2022, which marked the end of their pretty unsettling love story.

9 Anfisa Arkhipchenko

‘90 Day Fiancé’ (Season 4)

Anfisa Arkipchenko has been labeled a gold-digger by many loyal fans of 90 Day Fiancé. While I usually refrain from making judgments about people, Anfisa Arkhipchenko’s behavior definitely justifies the label. Fans were introduced to the Russian cast member and her weed-dealer husband, Jorge Nava, and they went on to become one of the most annoying couples in the franchise’s history. During one of their many arguments, Arkhipchenko keyed her fiancé’s car and demanded a $45,000 wedding dress. Arkhipchenko and Nava’s relationship was a never-ending power struggle that makes you wonder why these two were even together in the first place.

According to Arkhipchenko: “If you want a nice girl, you have to pay for her.” This encapsulated her dynamic with Nava, whom she only wanted to use to fund her lavish lifestyle. But what Arkhipchenko didn’t know was that her fiancé was lying to her the entire time. Soon enough, it became clear that he just didn’t have the money to keep meeting his fiancé’s expectations. And when Nava was arrested for drug dealing, Arkhipchenko decided to move on and file for divorce. Which just goes to show that she wasn’t interested in sticking around in hard times. While some fans appreciate her for being blunt and honest, others think that she set feminism back a few hundred years.

8 Pedro Jimeno

‘90 Day Fiancé’ (Season 4)

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno were fan favorites during 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. In fact, Everett even landed her own spinoff show titled The Family Chantel. Everett met the Dominican Republic native Jimeno online after a friend introduced them. The two soon fell in love and Everett traveled from Atlanta to the Dominican Republic to meet Jimeno in person. It only took then three in-person visits for Jimeno to propose. Now, Everett’s parents were never really on board with the idea of her marrying Jimeno, because they believed he was only using her to secure residency in the U.S.

The fact that Everett lied to her parents about Jimeno being on a student visa rather than revealing that they had actually applied for the K-1 was also pretty shady. And because Everett’s family was so protective of her, her brother actually got into a physical altercation with Jimeno. While Jimeno maintained that he loved Everett, his growing closeness to a coworker led Everett to believe that he really was just using her. Everett accused him of emotionally abandoning their marriage, and her fears came true when Jimeno filed for divorce in May 2022. The catch is that all of this happened after he had established his residency status in America. Pedro Jimeno stands out as one of the more disappointing casting decisions in the 90-Day Fiancé franchise because he came across as insincere and calculated. While the initial spark between him and Everett was undeniable, it was lost along the way when his intentions became murky.

7 Danielle Mullins

‘90 Day Fiancé’ (Season 2)

Danielle Mullins is considered to be one of the worst casting choices in 90 Day Fiancé history, and her relationship with Mohamed Jbali was nothing less than a disaster. Right from the start, Mullins was not honest with her fiancé and lied about her financial instability. The truth was that the woman was drowning in debt and had a history of credit card fraud. The fact that she misled Jbali for so long is enough reason to prove that she was a bad casting choice. With an already shaky foundation, Mullins’s possessiveness toward Jabali made their interactions extremely uncomfortable to watch.

Not only would she refuse to communicate with her fiancé, she would often resort to personal attacks and emotional outbursts. In fact, during one of their arguments, she even threatened to have Jbali deported, which was one of the reasons that led to the breakdown of their relationship. While shows like 90 Day Fiancé thrive on drama, Mullins’s personality lacked any likable qualities. Not to mention that Jbali called her out for poor hygiene and body odor, a moment that 90 Day Fiancé fans are unlikely to ever forget.

6 Jasmine Pineda

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ (Season 5)

Jasmine Pineda is one of the most polarizing 90 Day Fiancé cast members. Hailing from Panama, Pineda met Gino Palazzolo on an international dating website. After 9 months of talking, Palazzolo traveled to Pineda’s hometown to take their relationship to the next level. During the visit, the two got engaged and began Pineda’s K-1 Visa process. But it’s safe to say that their relationship has been anything but easy. Who can ever forget the time when Pineda demanded a $2,500 wedding dress while knowing that her fiancé was experiencing some financial constraints? Pineda would find any excuse to accuse Palazzolo of being cheap and force him to buy her expensive things.

She took things to a whole new level when she claimed she had misplaced the ring Palazzolo had given her. However, she later admitted that she did it intentionally to pressure him into buying her a more expensive one. This kind of manipulative behavior is what makes you instantly dislike Pineda. It’s like she wasn’t even trying to be subtle about her true intentions! When poor Palazzolo confronted her about staying in contact with her ex-boyfriend, Pineda had no shame in admitting that she only talked to him because he gave her $2,000 for butt implants. Some villains are entertaining to watch, but Pineda is downright nasty to her fiancé, which makes her a complete misfit for the show.

5 Sarper Güven

‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ (Season 5)

Speaking of manipulative cast members, Sarper Güven was a total nightmare. This man is the reddest flag out of them all, and the fact that he called himself a “bad boy” while introducing himself on the show should have been an indication of that. Sarper Güven and Shekinah Garner's relationship began when they met on a dating app during Shekinah's vacation in Turkey. And while Garner fell head over heels for him, Güven has been controlling and sexist toward her from the start. Honestly, he is so rude to Garner that getting through their scenes together is almost impossible.

For starters, Güven proudly revealed that he has a “little black book” that has documented his sexual encounters with over 2,500 people. When Garner asked her to get rid of the book, he refused to listen to her. And the disrespect only got worse with time. Güven has extremely conservative views, which means that he believes he is the dominant one in his relationship with Garner. His treatment of Garner is extremely misogynistic and even violent at times. For example, during a confrontation, Güven ripped out Garner’s hair extensions, which goes to show how abusive he really is. Not to mention that he constantly controls what Garner eats, who she meets, and even the clothes she wears. His constant manipulation forces Garner to listen to everything he says, even if that affects her own well-being. If you ask me, Sarper Güven is pure evil.