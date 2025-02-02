There are a lot of things 90 Day Fiancé does better now that it’s in its 10th season (with multiple spin-offs) – like better filming angles and transitions, more compelling storylines, and the juicy tell-alls. There’s more drama than ever, but it’s what makes the show fall victim to criticism of manufactured drama and fake storylines. Nowadays, when you re-visit the early episodes, there’s a stark contrast in the quality of content – or should we say couples – getting screen time.

At the beginning, 90 Day Fiancé started out as a wholesome reality series following couples who were trying to make it work despite long-distance. There were always questions about motivations, but the challenges were simpler – visa delays, financial constraints, cultural differences, and the like. Nowadays, the storylines featured on 90 Day are more dramatic, and the couples are a lot more toxic. In addition to accusations of infidelity and abuse, contestants face criminal charges and social media scandals. The franchise offers an easy platform for constants to become famous, if they bring the drama, regardless if the relationship is genuine or not. It makes it hard to root for anyone on the show and its spin-offs, making fans long for the early days when 90 Day Fiancé was a feel-good show.

90 Day Fiance’s Earlier Couples Were More Successful

Image from TLC

Need evidence 90 Day Fiancé was more wholesome at the start? Just look at the success rate of couples. More couples from the early seasons stay together compared to more recent ones. All but one couple from the first season remain together, and all but two from the second season. This helps explain why the drama was less explosive in the early days – the couples were more genuine. They were honestly trying to make their relationship work.

Perhaps part of the success of the earlier couples if that many of them have disappeared from the franchise. OG pairs like Alan and Kirlyam Cox, Louis and Aya Gattone, and Mike and Aziza Eloshway all remain married with kids, though they’re living life out of the spotlight, save for a few social media updates here and there. Even though season one’s Paola and Russ would go on to appear on a spin-off, they took their drama offline when reports said they were headed to divorce.

Meanwhile, many newer 90 Day stars can manage to stay in the franchise, even if they break-up, so long as their storylines are intriguing enough. Look at examples like Big Ed, who's had multiple female partners (though it's a mystery how anyone tolerates him), or Natalie Mordovtseva, who left her husband Mike to pursue a career in Hollywood and is now appearing on The Last Resort with her boyfriend, though she's not legally divorced. The messier you are, the more you have a chance of turning a 90 Day casting into a full-blown career. But it seems like the cast on recent seasons is more interested in catching 90 minutes of fame than pursuing a 90 day fiancé.

Motivations Are More Questionable Now