The Big Picture 90 Day Fiancé franchise faced criticism for repetitive storylines, incl. green card scams & gold diggers.

Cast members with criminal histories raised concerns about the vetting process by the show.

Fans desire more authentic love connections and less toxic relationships in 90 Day Fiancé.

As the 90 Day Fiancé franchise expands and becomes more successful, the mistakes they made to obtain their fame haven't been forgotten. When 90 Day Fiancé first premiered in 2014, fans were blown away by the show's plot. Its unique premise focused on international couples applying for a K-1 visa, which quickly enticed viewers because couples who barely spent a week together in person were in love and ready to get married in America in less than three months. The show and its goals were so enthralling that within the decade, over 20+ spin-offs were born from the OG 90 Day Fiancé series.

However, throughout the 10 years and its spin-offs, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has made its fair share of mistakes. Slowly but surely, fans are beginning to lose faith in the show. What was originally a highly anticipated series is becoming a show many viewers fast-forward through or avoid altogether. Instead of embracing international love stories, the series has taken a more negative spin on relationships. Over the years, more tumultuous and dramatic relationships lacking an authentic connection are being showcased. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise could make a comeback, but some major changes need to be made to ensure the cast’s safety and viewers’ entertainment, which this feature will explore.

90 Day Fiance Using a unique 90 Day Fiance visa, overseas fiances will travel to the US to live with their partners for the first time. Each couple will have just 90 days to decide to get married or send their international mate home. Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , Azan Tefou , Yara Zaya , Jovi Dufren Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

90 Day Fiancé Overplayed Storylines

When 90 Day Fiancé first began, it was unlike any other reality show on TV at the time. Season 1 contained stars like Russ Mayfield and Mike Eloshway who were living in America, but were dating someone abroad. These couples applied for a K-1 visa, an immigration process available for engaged couples who want to marry and live in America together. Those granted the visa would have 90 days in America to make their final decision. In many cases, these couples only spend a few days, maybe even weeks, together in person, before they decide to marry. This meant the 90 days were filled with endless twists and turns, plus wild drama leading up to the moment they decide if they say I do. Considering the show contains international couples, suspicions about green card hunters became part of the plot almost right away.

Scammers became even more of a hot topic, especially after the show highlighted couples like Azan Tefou and Nicole Nafziger or Danielle and Mohamed Jbali. Green card scammers weren't the only common storyline in the franchise. Gold diggers rolled into riotous relationships were also common in the series. Fans criticized stars like Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jasmine Pineda for their obsession with fashion and wealth. Meanwhile, they and Angela Deem became known for their powerful and brash personalities combined with their catastrophic relationships. While these storylines originally enticed viewers and made the show more interesting, they're beginning to be expected within the series. The suspense and excitement of the show have dwindled since viewers know what to expect.

90 Day Fiancé Casts Tumultuous Couples

Image via TLC

This point builds upon the first one because once certain stars stood out in the franchise and became fan favorites, the series re-casted them. In fact, the majority of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs were created to re-invite popular cast members. Then it wasn't long until the series began re-inviting any couple that incited a robust response from viewers, including franchise villains. While fan favorites were welcomed more often than not, franchise villains gave the series a foul taste. Couples like Angela and Michael Ilesanmi were only becoming more aggressive and abusive with each appearance. Originally the Meemaw’s attitude was entertaining. However, as her antics escalated, viewers called to have her removed from the series. Her actions were becoming less entertaining and more frightening. The same applies to couples like Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods or Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo.

Originally, Jasmine's over-the-top outbursts added a twist and hilarious element to the franchise. The same could be said for Big Ed’s narcissistic and weird behavior. Jasmine stealing Gino’s infamous hat, only to pull another one out of his pocket was one of the most iconic scenes of Before the 90 Days Season 5. The scene was even more outrageous because the outburst came from learning that Gino sent her nudes to his ex. On the other hand, Big Ed’s reputation has never been the same since the internet learned about the mayo trick he used for his hair and the special gifts he bought for Rosemarie Vega. However, much like the overplayed storylines, these couples are becoming overplayed and fans know what to expect once they are revealed on the casting list. While they may have been entertaining, they are now turning more abusive, causing viewers to shy away from the series.

90 Day Fiancé Poor Cast Vetting

Image via TLC

One of the biggest concerns of the franchise is the criminals who have appeared in the series, whether they were honest about it or not. Some stars, like Sam Wilson, had a history of drug abuse. The majority of his segment revolved around him completing his Diversion Program paperwork to avoid jail time. Other 90 Day Fiancé villains like Jorge Nava were associated with marijuana, which was illegal at the time. While on the show, Jorge didn't encounter many issues. Off-screen, he was caught with almost 300 pounds of marijuana, which led to jail time and his divorce from Anfisa. While those stars may be working on righting their wrongs, other stars have a more serious criminal history. Paul and Karine Staehle's relationship was always volatile and unsteady. They both had insecurity and control issues, which would have either made them the most or least compatible couple of all.

Unfortunately, they proved to be the least compatible, as their turmoil would lead to them being arrested and losing custody of their children. Paul and Karine weren't the only 90 Day Fiance couple with a violent history. Fans were stunned when they learned about Geoffrey Paschel's arrest for kidnapping and domestic abuse that occurred weeks before he visited Varya Malina in Russia. Viewers were even more stunned when they learned he lied about his past criminal history and was a repeat offender. Geoffrey wasn't entirely forthcoming and the truth behind his red flags shook the viewership to the core. Considering that stars with criminal backgrounds and abusive tendencies appear on the show and sometimes are even re-invited, it causes viewers to worry. Physical and emotional outbursts shouldn't be so proudly put on display for all to see. Additionally, the entire safety of the 90 Day Fiancé cast and crew is put in harm's way by allowing stars with aggressive histories to appear on the show.

In the end, 90 Day Fiancé is a reality show. While the people are real, more often than not, their storylines and outbursts are dramatized for ratings and entertainment. In truth, stars like Angela and Jasmine may not be as toxic and brash as they appear on the show, which could help improve the show's reputation. However, hiring stars like Geoffrey, Paul, and maybe even Sam hinders the show from blossoming into an amazing series. Overall, 90 Day Fiancé fans crave more authentic love connections and less toxicity.

90 Day Fiancé and the other franchise spin-offs are available to stream on Max.

WATCH ON MAX