90 Day Fiance is known for many controversies, with one of the most common being large age gaps. The iconic reality series crafts some of the most tumultuous, eccentric, and bizarre storylines regarding relationships. Since the series revolves around long-distance, international couples, there's usually one partner who struggles with the language barrier, while another can't accept the cultural change. All while the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé stars try to figure out if their partners want money, a green card, love, or all of the above. With many challenges threatening the stability of their relationship, most couples are already predicted to fail.

However, some couples have the added challenge of connecting to a person significantly older than them. Since Season 1, couples with large age gaps, like Mike and Aziza Eloshway, and Alan Cox and Kirlyam Cox, have appeared in the franchise. The difference in their ages—plus their unique situation—often invites more scrutiny from TLC fans. While some age gaps have been proven to be a major issue and possibly contributed to the breakdown of their 90 Day Fiancé relationship, for other couples, it's been nothing more than a tiny blimp on their radar. Here are the 90 Day Fiancé couples with at least 15 years between them and how they're doing today.

15 Jasmine Pineda (36) & Gino Palazzolo (54)

18 Years Apart

Couples like 36-year-old Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are the perfect examples of large age gaps being an issue within a relationship. They've become one of the top 90 Day Fiancé icons for a dysfunctional and toxic relationship from the moment Gino arrived in Panama to meet Jasmine for the first time. 90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine's fiery and defensive personality, along with her expensive taste, often raised questions about their relationship’s authenticity.

The couple have little in common and bicker throughout most of their segments. In recent appearances, 54-year-old Gino appears indifferent, at best, towards his wife. Plus, their age difference and distinct desires in life only seem to drive a bigger wedge between the two. Regardless, Jasmine made it to America. They got married, and are still together, appearing in franchise spin-offs.

14 Michael Jessen (42) and Juliana Custodio (21)

19 Years Apart

42-year-old Michael Jessen met Brazilian Juliana Custodio at his friend's yacht party. He was instantly smitten by her charm and “amazing body.” As he got to know her better, he realized she was mature for her age and enjoyed her caring attitude. The 90 Day Fiancé star fell in love and vowed to improve her life, letting her use his credit cards until she came to America.

Once she arrived in America, there was a clear power dynamic between Michael, his ex-wife Sarah, and 21-year-old Juliana. Many TLC viewers feared Juliana would be treated like a maid during her relationship, and that may have been the case. By summer 2022, the couple were officially divorced. Juliana moved on to dating Ben Obscura and welcomed baby boy Benjamin.

13 Rebecca Parrott (49) & Zied Hakimi (27)

22 Years Apart

At first, this 90 Day Fiancé couple didn't seem to have the best odds, especially considering that Rebecca Parrott was still legally married to her husband when she met Zied Hakimi. She also heavily edited her photos to make herself look younger. However, the photos didn't seem to bother Zied too much, since he put her face on the shirt he wore on the plane to America. Their problems didn't end there, though.

Cultural differences are normal in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but the differences between Rebecca and 27-year-old Zied led to quite a few outbursts. The 49-year-old single mother also had a few major secrets she was keeping from her fiancé, like living in the same apartment building as her ex. She did this all while she accused Zied of being dishonest and a gold digger. However, despite this being Rebecca's fourth marriage and their 22-year age gap, the couple got married and are still together today.

12 Laura (51) & Aladin Jallali (29)

22 Years Apart

The issues between Laura and Aladin Jallali were evident from the start. Originally, they connected on Facebook, before 51-year-old Laura visited Qatar to meet the personal trainer. Although the couple got engaged within three days, Laura still had some lingering insecurities. The biggest issue was her age and her relationship with her boyfriend, who was 22 years younger than her.

She also thought 29-year-old Aladin was cheating and using her for money. Regardless, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple married within nine days, but six weeks later, Aladin wanted a divorce. Aladin claimed the divorce was a “long time coming.” According to him, Laura lied about her age, claiming to be 10 years younger. Plus, the photos she sent of herself were heavily edited, ultimately “catfishing” him. The couple is officially divorced and Laura is currently dating an American man who is younger than her ex-husband.

11 Angela Deem (57) & Michael Ilesanmi

22 Years Apart

57-year-old Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are another perfect example of the toxicity that can ensue with a large age gap. In their first appearances, their love seemed genuine despite their troubles, but as time went on, their relationship started to deteriorate. Much like Gino and Jasmine, this couple also has very little in common and the Meemaw struggled to keep her emotions in check whenever 35-year-old Michael “screwed up.” Michael endured a lot of emotional trauma throughout their seven years together, but he kept coming back for more.

Since with each appearance, Michael and Angela appeared to be falling apart at a rapid pace, they joined The Last Resort, hoping to repair their relationship once and for all. Angela, who's well known for threatening divorce and canceling Michael’s visa applications, decided to give their marriage one last shot. Despite all the hurdles, Michael made it to America. But he left his wife about three months later, and they appear to still be separated, suggesting that Michael might have wanted that green card after all.

10 Yvette “Yve” Arellano (48) and Mohamed Abdelhamed (25)

23 Years Apart

Single mom Yvette “Yve” Arellano wasn't looking for love when Mohamed Abdelhamed slid into her DMs, but she couldn't resist the fitness enthusiast and his flirty attempts to catch her attention. After talking online, she flew to Egypt where 25-year-old Mohamed would lose his virginity and propose. However, the red flags were bright from the start. Mohamed didn't want any other men, including a plumber, in the house along with 48-year-old Yve.

He didn't like her revealing clothes and wanted her to embrace more of his Muslim traditions. Ultimately, though, the 90 Day Fiancé star had one goal. Mohamed was searching for a woman who would love him like his mother did, all while cooking and cleaning for him. The couple married by the end of the segment, but by the time they appeared on the Tell All, the couple revealed Mohamed was texting another woman. In September 2022, the couple filed for divorce and Mohamed stayed in the US.

9 David (54) and Annie Toborowsky (30)

24 Years Apart

David and 30-year-old Annie Toborowsky quickly became fan favorites after sharing their genuine connection. For this couple, their 24-year age gap didn't seem to be a problem. Unlike many other franchise couples, this 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple met in person when 54-year-old David heard the “voice of an angel” singing at a bar. He offered her a drink, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The couple encountered a few problems over the years, such as finances and moving to America.

They also received backlash from David's daughter about their marriage. Annie's family was a little more supportive, but they did have a few stipulations. Her family wanted David to embrace some of their traditions and provide a dowry for their marriage. Overall though, most of these concerns, like money and family differences, are normal, even outside a 90 Day Fiancé relationship. Lucky for them, the Happily Ever After? couple appears to still be going strong, and they even received their own spinoff. They've become a positive icon for relationships with large age gaps.

8 Sean Hiler (47) and Abby St. Germain (20)

27 Years Apart

Much like the other 90 Day Fiancé couples, 47-year-old Sean Hiler and Abby St. Germain met online. Abby messaged him first, and although he did think she was a bit young, he asked her for her number anyway. After video chatting, Sean traveled to Haiti to meet his 20-year-old girlfriend. However, Sean was suspicious of Abby's relationship with her ex-boyfriend, which caused a few rifts for the new couple.

Despite their differences, some jealousy issues, and their 27-year age gap, the bond they formed appeared genuine. They even got engaged by the end of the season. Unfortunately, though, Abby claimed she was bullied by 90 Day Fiancé fans, which caused them to end the relationship. Currently, Abby appears to be in a new relationship with a UK man, but it's unclear what Sean is doing these days.

7 Mahogany Roca (22) & Ben Rathbun (52)

30 Years Apart

This unlikely Before the 90 Days couple, with a 30-year age gap, initially bonded over their shared Christian faith. 52-year-old ex-pastor Ben Rathbun connected with Mahogany Roca online for several months before TLC viewers watched their initial interactions unfold on screen. Although they appeared to have a promising bond, it was clear Mahogany, 22, wasn't entirely truthful, and many fans thought she might have been a catfish. First, she sent Ben heavily edited photos of herself and refused to video chat because she was “shy.”

Then Ben found out that she had lied about her age, claiming to be a little older. Between heavily edited photos, a weird home that looked more like an Airbnb rental, and small fibs thrown around by both of them, the couple clearly had hurdles they needed to overcome. Fans didn't think their relationship would last, considering Mahogany had left the hotel in the middle of the night and refused to answer Ben's calls. However, despite these issues, the couple worked through their discomfort and are still together. They keep the details of their relationship quiet, though.

6 Jenny Slatten (65) & Sumit Singh (35)

30 Years Apart

Jenny Slatten and 35-year-old Sumit Singh is probably the couple that all the other duos on this list aspire to be, aside from David and Annie. They prove that cultural differences, large age gaps, and living in foreign countries are obstacles 90 Day Fiancé couples can overcome if they truly want to. Compared to the other couples, their drama level was pretty low. Aside from their 30-year age gap, Sumit’s family disapproved of their relationship. But the couple were in love and nothing could stop them.

So 65-year-old Jenny moved to India to marry the love of her life. She has adjusted pretty well and even goes shopping at the market without her husband's help. However, the couple encountered a new problem. Since Sumit's family distanced themselves from their marriage, Jenny would prefer to move back to America. Sumit has hopes that his family will come around. Overall, they are still together, doing well, and living a peaceful life in India.

5 Big Ed Brown (54) & Rosemarie Vega (23)

31 Years Apart

Big Ed Brown could’ve appeared on this list twice, as this 90 Day Fiancé alum prefers to date younger women. When he first appeared on Before the 90 Days, he was dating 23-year-old Rosemarie Vega, and they were doomed from the start. Rosemarie wasn't as interested in 54-year-old Big Ed as he was into her, and he couldn't seem to catch the hint. The Happily Ever After? star also thought gifting her a toothbrush and embarrassing her on national television because her breath was “not pretty” was acceptable behavior.

Big Ed and Rosemarie tried to make it work. He stayed in her home in the Philippines despite not having AC or his special high-thread count blankets. He even showered with Rose's dad in their alleyway bathroom. However, fans' suspicions were right. Before the end of the season, the couple broke up, leading to Big Ed's following appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where he connected with American single mom Liz Woods, whom he was 28 years older than. He also connected with Kaory, who was a little more age-appropriate.

4 Shawn Finch (61) & Alliya Batista (25)

36 Years Apart

61-year-old Shawn Finch and Alliya Batista are one of the newest couples to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. The couple met on a dating app back in 2020, when Alliya used to go by Douglas. Their segment revolved around Alliya's sex change as she blossomed into the woman she always wanted to be. Shawn, who was previously married to a woman but prefers to date men, hasn't been too enthusiastic about Alliya's sex change. Shawn attempts to be supportive, though.

The 90 Day Fiancé star bought Alliya a cute necklace that he knew she'd adore. He also brought several kinds of hair extensions, so his fiancé had a variety of styles to choose from. But Alliya's sex change isn't the only quality that makes this couple unique. Alliya is only 25-years-old, bringing their age gap to a 36-year age difference. Although their age difference didn't seem to bother these two, it did concern Alliya's friend, who hounded Shawn for details about his will, a prenuptial, and other personal details about their relationship after they got engaged.

3 Michael Shoemaker (58) & Nikki Mediano (19)

39 Years Apart

The moment Michael Shoemaker banned 19-year-old Nikki Mediano from touching his car windows, TLC viewers believed this was another couple that wouldn't stand the test of time. This 90 Day Fiancé couple had a lot of red flags. First, Michael went back to Cebu City, Philippines, where his first wife was from, to search for his next love. The fact that the 58-year-old proposed to her after only two days and also bought Nikki the same car his ex-wife had also raised some red flags.

In the end, the couple got married but stepped away from the series after he claimed the reality show's editing tactics portrayed them in a negative light. In 2022, there was gossip that the couple was headed towards divorce, but those rumors were denied. Although the couple is tight-lipped regarding their relationship, the couple appears to still be together and doing well, all things considered.

2 Pat Anne Hickman (66) & Sam Javed (26)

40 Years Apart

The second-largest goes to Pat Anne Hickman and Sam Javed. This duo appeared on the most underrated spin-off 90 Day Fiancé UK after they spent two years connecting online. The couple had a lot in common, despite their 40-year age gap. Both 90 Day Fiancé stars were nurses, preferred the Christian faith and needed some extra companionship.

It was Sam who wanted to keep in touch with 66-year-old Pat over those years and the couple appeared excited about finally meeting one another. The original plan was for 26-year-old Sam and Pat to meet for the first time in Greece. Unfortunately, Sam got cold feet and backed out at the last second. Nothing definitive suggests this couple is still together.

1 Debbie Aguero (67) & Oussama Berber (24)

43 Years Apart

The largest age gap goes to these 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alums. 67-year-old Debbie Aguero thought she found the love of her life when she met Oussama Berber online. The pair dated for five years before she packed her bags and restarted her life in Morocco. Their 43-year age gap didn't seem to matter to anyone other than Debbie's son. She thought their bond over poetry, art, and adventurous activities was enough for their marriage, but 24-year-old Oussama had different intentions.

Although The Single Life star claimed Oussama was aware of her plans, he wanted to hold off on the wedding and move to America. Debbie saw through his antics, repacked her bags, and moved back to America, leaving her younger boyfriend behind. She reappeared on the franchise looking for love again, that time with more age-appropriate suitors. However, she claimed that Oussama had slid back into her DMs, hoping to reconnect.

