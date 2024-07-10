Sometimes love in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise can seem nearly impossible to find, but some couples give fans hope. Over the years, the popular reality TV series and its spin-offs have gained popularity through tumultuous and rage-fueled relationships. Many stars, like Michael Ilesanmi, proved to be franchise villains who wanted money and unlimited access to the American dream. Other 90 Day Fiancé cast members were more interested in using the reality series to gain fame and become influencers. As more scammers and clout chasers appeared in the franchise, the possibility of finding true international love seemed to dwindle with each new episode.

While accusations of cheating, destroying physical property, and paying for unnecessary plastic surgery certainly make for great reality TV, fans crave an authentic love story. However, losing track of fan favorites and their unique qualities is easy as the franchise expands. With the series choosing to welcome the returning riotous 90 Day Fiancé duos, many viewers are losing hope in the show. But despite the series’ more recent negative spin on relationships, it has introduced some of the most genuine couples on reality TV. Couples like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, or David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, have been fan favorites from the start. Their successful marriage and unique connection are just a few reasons for their likability within the franchise. Here are the top 5 90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite couples, and how they earned the title.

10 Jenny Slatten & Sumit Singh

A Couple Who Came Against All Odds

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh were another couple that fans were suspicious of at first. The couple had one of the largest age gaps in the history of the franchise, and Sumit’s family didn't approve of their relationship. He wasn't a green card hunter though, since he had no interest in moving to America. The Other Way couple had all the odds against them, but they slowly stole viewers’ hearts. Over the years, their love for each other has become more evident as they share their journeys on screen.

Jenny has slowly adjusted to life in India, while Sumit works on bringing his family together. In their more recent seasons, the biggest complaint about this couple is that they are boring. Compared to the other couples in the franchise, their drama and turmoil are limited. While less drama is good for their relationship and gives fans hope, it can occasionally make for unpleasant reality TV, which is why this couple sometimes doesn't receive the credit they deserve.

9 Yara Zaya & Jovi Dufen

A Young Couple Who Always Has Each Other's Backs

There's no denying that Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have had their fair share of issues over the years. There's also no denying that Jovi can be immature and selfish. Even Jovi's mom, Gwen Eymard, admitted her son could benefit from some maturity. His actions are why their most recent appearance was on The Last Resort, as the couple needed to work on repairing their relationship. However, despite their expected marital problems, they have a strong connection and a lot of chemistry.

They've also overcome major relationship obstacles together, like being separated for months on end because of his job and being obsessed with strip clubs. This couple is not perfect, but it's their imperfections that make them fan favorites. Sometimes they lie to each other or hide important information, like when Jovi didn't tell Yara about his promotion. Both of them can be selfish, but in the end, they always unite for the sake of their family. They keep their sights on the prize and don't either get too strayed from the road.

8 Sam Wilson & Citra Herani

A New Couple Brimming With Love and Admiration

Sam Wilson and Citra Herani are a newer couple that recently appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10. These two lovebirds couldn't seem more different. Citra comes from a strict household. Not only are they devout Islamists, but her father is also a police officer in Indonesia. On the other hand, Sam was about to go to prison because he didn't file his Diversion paperwork in time. However, the feelings the two had for each other were genuine. Sam was a gentleman the entire time Citra was in America.

He respected his soon-to-be wife and her family and didn't want them to think otherwise. They slept in separate beds until their wedding day, and Sam waited patiently to be intimate with his wife. The love Citra held for Sam was also obvious. Citra's father wasn't happy with Sam's past and even considered not giving his blessing, but she made it clear that she would disobey her father. Much like the other 90 Day Fiancé couples, they have had their problems, including cheating, but they're a growing family working towards becoming the best version of themselves.

7 Thais Ramone & Patrick Mendes

A Supportive Couple All About Family

Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone are another new couple to recently appear in the franchise. In true 90 Day Fiancé fashion, this duo also had their fair share of problems and red flags. The biggest issue was Thais hiding her relationship with Patrick from her father. When they finally told him their plans to marry, he was displeased and refused to offer his blessing. Thais and Patrick's brother, John McManus, also butted heads throughout their segment. However, in their most recent appearances, the family has settled down some and is forming a better bond.

While John still enjoys riling up Thais, their dynamic resembles more of a natural brother-sister relationship. They've also found common ground, like ganging up on Patrick to sell the apartment in Brazil. Not to mention, weeks after getting married, the 90 Day Fiancé couple were expecting their first child together, but that doesn't seem to have slowed them down because they are still traveling and exploring the world together. They are working on building and supporting their family, which isn't always common in the franchise.

6 Paola & Russ Mayfield

An OG Couple Who Gave the Series Hope

These OGs first appeared in Season 1, when the series still had pure intentions. Upon first entering America, fans didn't think Paola and Russ Mayfield were a good fit. Paola preferred to wear tight-fitting, revealing clothes—even at the breakfast table with Russ's family. She had no interest in living in the small town of Oklahoma City. She wanted to live somewhere that reminded her of her home in Colombia and would help her accelerate her career, like Miami. While the couple had been together for over 10 years, they weren't always happy and supportive.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple considered divorcing several times throughout their years together. However, no matter what hurdles they encounter, they always come out on top and stronger. They've moved across the country, reappeared on different reality shows, changed careers, had a kid, and so much more, and the duo still chose one another over everything else. They certainly are not perfect, but they've made a promise to each other, and they work hard on improving themselves and sticking by their love, even when the going gets tough.

5 David Toborowsky & Annie Suwan

An Unlikely Couple With a Cute Love Story

When David and Annie first appeared in the franchise, viewers were not convinced of their authentic connection. Although, they did have a cute love story. According to David, he was walking past a bar when he heard the “voice of an angel.” The woman singing was none other than Annie and the rest was history. However, David and Annie had a few red flags that raised doubts about their relationship. The 90 Day Fiancé duo had a 24-year age gap and David had kids around Annie's age. David also had some financial woes. While he was honest, he wasn't entirely forthcoming, which meant the couple encountered an awkward situation with Annie's family when he didn't have enough resources to provide a dowry at first.

Despite these complications, the duo is still going strong after over six years together. Like many other couples, they continue to have their fair share of trials and tribulations. However, they are blossoming, as both a couple and business partners. Plus, in March, they confirmed their IVF treatments were successful, and they were expecting their first child together. While they have had their issues over the years, just like any successful couple should, they work through their problems and come out stronger. Sometimes their storylines may even be considered boring because their drama is limited. Yet, they are one of the best 90 Day Fiancé couples in the franchise and prove that international love can be successful.

4 Loren & Alexei Brovarnik

A Couple Destined To Be Together

Loren and Alexei are another couple with an adorable love story. In her early twenties, Loren traveled to Israel on a Birthright trip, where she would meet Alexei, who was a medic for the group. The pair hit it off instantly and were engaged before Loren made it back to America. They're one of the OG couples in the series and appeared back when the show had more genuine intentions. Of course, Loren and Alexei have had their fair share of problems and don't always see eye to eye. Alexei almost broke off the wedding when Loren had a stripper at her bachelorette party. Meanwhile, Alexei is known for occasionally lacking empathy and compassion for his wife and their rapidly growing family.

Even to this day, the Happily Ever After? couple finds themselves navigating through marital hurdles. In the current season, Alexei’s not too happy with his wife's “natural mommy makeover,” since he has to pick up the slack around the house. In the end, though, they always support each other and help one another through the tough times, even if that means telling the other what they might not want to hear. They've shared the ten-year-long journey with viewers all along, including the birth of their three beautiful children together. Their pure and genuine love is clear through the TV screens, despite their occasional, but expected, couples’ spats.

3 Robert Springs & Anny Francisco

Sometimes, Opposites Attract

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco were another 90 Day Fiancé couple whose relationship seemed doomed from their first appearance in the series. Robert wasn't honest and Anny caught him in a web of lies numerous times. Such as when Robert claimed he only had three children, when in fact he had five. He also had a knack for twisting the red flags in Anny's favor. On the other hand, Anny appeared overly interested in money, making fans wonder if she was a gold digger. She also had a temper that resulted in her screaming at her fiancé. However, Anny quickly won fans over with her quick-witted personality and warm heart. She marched to the beat of her own drum and had certain expectations that she held Robert to. Luckily for her, Anny’s forward nature seemed to be exactly what Robert needed.

They're a perfect example of how two different partners can balance each other if they give each other the space to do so. What makes this Happily Ever After? couple even more of a role model is that they've stuck with each other through some heartbreaking times. In a series where couples separate for silly reasons, Robert and Anny have stayed by each other's side through some insufferable times, like the loss of their baby boy. Over the years, they've built each other up, supported each other, and proved that true love does exist in the franchise. Much like other couples, they've had their arguments and rocky moments, but they've ultimately proved to care too much about each other to let the small stuff get in the way.

2 Emily Bieberly & Kobe Blaise

Another Unlikely Couple Who Fell Into Their Groove

While an unpopular opinion to some, there's no denying that Kobe Blaise is a family man at heart and would do anything to make Emily Bieberly happy—even if she is a little “bossy.” Within a month, the Happily Ever After? couple was engaged and expecting their first child. Since then, they've made their relationship work. They overcame living in separate countries for over a year and Kobe missing the birth of their first child due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Although adjusting to life in America wasn't easy, the couple survived living with Emily's parents and got along better with their family than most of the other stars. While Emily can be a demanding and stubborn woman, over the years, she's softened up. In their most recent appearance on Happily Ever After? Emily surprised fans when she calmly confronted Kobe’s friend Valery at the handball game.

At the club, she kept her temper in check, even though Kobe's friends were less than understanding and antagonized her all evening. She’s also been open to welcoming Kobe's family's desire to have a traditional Cameroonian marriage. In the past, she would've dug in her heels more, but she's making an effort, which is more than could be said for the other stars in the series. Kobe has lightened up in his own ways too and seems more accepting of his wife’s brash nature. Together, they balance each other out very well, and considering they have just popped out their third child, they clearly have good chemistry behind the scenes. Overall, they're a young couple, and while the 90 Day Fiancé stars have their red flags, they are becoming a prime example of what true love can look like when two partners compromise and accept each other despite their differences.

1 Kenny & Armando Niedermeier

This Couple Is the Epitomy of "Pure Love"

There's something about Kenny and Armando Niedermeier's energy as a couple that screams pure innocence. Their connection blossomed with each appearance. The couple did have some red flags, just like the others mentioned. There's a 26-year age gap to start with, but Kenny also pressured Armando to come out to his family, even though his efforts were not well received the first time around. Kenny leaving his family for his younger lover and not always being receptive to Armando’s feelings also raised a few concerns. But that doesn't seem to matter to this couple. The Other Way duo always works on finding a middle ground.

When one compromises, the other does too. Armando wasn't keen on moving to Mexico City, but after spending some time in the neighborhood, he compromised. On the other hand, Kenny wasn't fond of the idea of having more children, especially given his age. In the end, though, he decided another child would be the perfect addition to their family. They mesh well together too. Kenny knows how to bring Armando out of his shell, even if that means going to a strip club. Meanwhile, Armando knows how to calm his husband's nerves and help him through his own insecurities. While this couple is certainly not perfect, they are adorable and prove that love in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise can be found.

