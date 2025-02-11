TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé is a gift that keeps giving. While the show is supposed to revolve around couples navigating their way to marriage, in reality, it often stars people who should never be in the same room, let alone in a relationship. Now, I’m not saying that every couple featured in the franchise is headed for failure, but let’s be honest, most of them are. What often starts as a whirlwind romance on the show turns into chaos with trust issues and toxic arguments.

While some couples manage to make things work against all odds, you have to admit that it’s hard to watch two incompatible people grasping at straws to stay married. I don’t know if it’s a casting issue, or whether the pressure of being on reality TV just brings out the worst in people. But 90 Day Fiancé has chronicled several relationships that might just make you lose all faith in love. From gold-digging fiancés to pathological liars and chronic cheaters, this franchise has seen it all.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 90 Day Fiancé 10/10 Release Date January 12, 2014 Network TLC Cast Erica Hill, Sophie Sierra, Rob Warne, Ashley Michelle, Jasmine Pineda, Gino Palazzolo, Justin Moldova, Manuel De Jesus Velez-Rojas, Analí Vallejos Armijos, Nick Ham, Devin Hoofman, Citra Wilson, Sam Wilson Main Genre Reality Seasons 10 Character(s) Self - Host

10 Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 2

Image via TLC

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are one of the most dysfunctional couples to have ever been featured on the show. Right off the bat, you could tell that their love story was doomed. The two connected on Facebook, before Angela flew out to Lagos to meet Michael in person. Despite their shocking 22-year age gap, Angela and Michael tied the knot in 2020. Because of the Covid-10 pandemic, the couple experienced major delays in Michael’s visa process, which took a toll on their marriage. Now, that’s not to say they weren’t dealing with other problems. The truth is that Angela was too controlling and forbade Michael from using social media because she was scared that he would cheat on her.

Throughout their time on the show, Angela was seen being verbally abusive to Michael and lashing out at him for no reason at times. On the other hand, Michael admitted to cheating on Angela not once, but multiple times since the beginning of their relationship. All of this contributed to the increasing tension in their dynamic, which ended with Michael packing up and leaving Angela’s Georgia home. Angela filed for an annulment in June 2024 and alleged that Michael was conspiring with other Nigerian men to enter marriages with U.S. citizens for immigration purposes. Michael countered these claims and accused Angela of domestic violence, and emotional and physical abuse. After all this, it’s safe to say that these two were a mismatch right from the start.